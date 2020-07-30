DukesofJMU - Position Outlook: Linebackers

These linebackers have waited their turn.

“We’re going to be looking to develop new starters at linebacker,” James Madison coach Curt Cignetti said, “even though Kelvin [Azanama] split time last year.”

Azanama and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey each had roles on the 2019 team – Azanama as a platoon player behind former starter Landan Word, and Tucker-Dorsey in the Dukes’ nickel package and on special teams.

But this coming fall, they’ll be in line to earn full-time jobs with Word and former first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association linebacker Dimitri Holloway having graduated. Word and Holloway were both multi-year starters for the Dukes, and behind them both Azanama and Tucker-Dorsey helped fill out the depth chart in previous seasons.

Here’s a closer look at what to expect from Azanama, Tucker-Dorsey and the rest of the position unit heading into training camp, which is scheduled to start Aug. 7.

Returning Starters: none

Other Returners On Roster: r-senior Kelvin Azanama, r-junior Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, junior Mateo Jackson, r-freshman Julio Ayamel, r-freshman Taurus Jones

Newcomers: r-sophomore Liam Kauthen (VMI), freshman Payne Bauer, freshman Seth Naotala

Position Coach: Bryant Haines (second season)

Synopsis: Azanama’s production last fall was a surprise.

He registered 46 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in his redshirt junior season, thriving in rotational duty. The year before he recorded only one tackle, with his most significant contribution coming as the Doug West Scout Team Defensive MVP.

But his ability to understand both the MIKE and WILL positions allowed for him to see the field more often under Cignetti and linebackers coach Bryant Haines. Azanama started last year’s season-opening contest at West Virginia at WILL in place of Holloway, who was just returning from a training camp injury, but after that Azanama saw most of his action at MIKE while sharing responsibilities with Word.

It’s possible Azanama could be leaned on to play both spots again this year, considering JMU is set to use some inexperienced athletes at the position this fall. He gives the program a luxury by maintaining the knowledge and skills to bounce back and forth between the two spots.

Tucker-Dorsey racked up 32 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack in 2019, and he’s primed to build off the success he had as a reserve linebacker. He’ll have the chance to win a starting job at whatever role suits him best. And since he runs well, he’ll always be a terrific fit for the nickel defense like he proved to be last year, tracking receivers or running backs in coverage or rushing the quarterback.

Beyond Azanama and Tucker-Dorsey, JMU has linebackers its coaching staff is excited about. But those players still must show they can perform at the college level.

“We got two young linebackers that will be interesting to see how they provide competition,” Cignetti said. “Julio Ayamel and Taurus Jones, at MIKE and WILL.”

And teammates of Ayamel and Jones back Cignetti’s praises up, too. Midway through the 2019 season, former JMU wide receiver Brandon Polk said he thought Ayamel and Jones were the two best scout team players on the roster.

Ayamel and Jones were part of the Dukes’ 2019 recruiting class. Jones inked on the first day of the early signing period in that cycle. He elected to take JMU’s offer over offers from 14 other schools including Appalachian State, Central Florida, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion. Ayamel was one of the three Good Counsel standouts to sign with JMU along with running back Latrele Palmer and defensive end Jalen Green. Palmer and Green have already earned playing time for the Dukes.

Mateo Jackson isn’t to be forgotten either. It wasn’t long ago he flashed his potential during his college debut against N.C. State in 2018, when he tallied five tackles to display he is capable at the position.