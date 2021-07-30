Position Outlook: Defensive Line

James Madison has, perhaps, its deepest collection of defensive linemen in recent years.

“We could sub out our whole [starting] defensive line, all four of us [starters],” Dukes senior defensive lineman Mike Greene said, “and send another four in and we’d be perfectly fine.”

Greene was an All-American this past spring, is the Colonial Athletic Association’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year entering the fall and the JMU D-Lineman least likely to come off the field this coming campaign.

Other than Greene, though, Dukes defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Corey Hetherman could pick and choose which players are primed for any given snap on the front given the transfer portal additions the team has made to strengthen the unit as well as the pair of past contributors returning from injury after missing the spring.

Of the 19 defensive linemen listed on JMU’s roster, 15 have appeared in at least one college game and seven have started at least once in their careers.

Here’s a closer look at Greene and the rest of the Dukes’ defensive line:

Returning Starters: r-senior Mike Greene, r-sophomore Tony Thurston, r-freshman James Carpenter, r-freshman Mikail Kamara

Other Returners On Roster: r-junior Isaac Ukwu, r-sophomore Antonio Colclough, r-sophomore Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji, r-sophomore Jalen Green, r-sophomore Mike Wilcox, r-freshman Sean Jeans, r-freshman Payne Bauer, r-freshman Khurram Simpson, r-freshman Tyler Negron, r-freshman Zai Roberts

Newcomers: r-senior Bryce Carter (Towson), r-sophomore Zaid Hamdan (Ohio State), r-freshman Jordan Funk (Army), freshman Matei Fitz, freshman Lance Blankenship

Departures: r-junior Garrett Groulx

Position Coach: Corey Hetherman (third season)

Synopsis: Greene will primarily play defensive tackle this fall, bumping back inside on the heels of spending the spring at mostly defensive end.

He was solid as an edge player, tallying 25 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and three sacks over eight games to earn All-American accolades, but Greene is a wrecking, game-changing defensive tackle. He said he prefers playing his natural position again even though he will happily play wherever the team needs him to.

In 2018 and 2019, two seasons in which he combined to start all 29 of JMU’s games as a defensive tackle, he notched 94 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. His 7.5 sacks in 2019 led all FCS interior defensive linemen.

So, the Dukes should expect nothing but Greene at his best as he enters his fifth season with the program. It’s what they end up looking like around him come Sept. 4, when they kick off their season against Morehead State, that Hetherman must figure out throughout preseason practice.

“I think it’ll be a lot of competition,” Greene said, “because everybody is trying to get on the field and trying to make plays.”

Bringing in former Towson star Bryce Carter, ex-Ohio State defensive tackle Zaid Hamdan and Army import Jordan Funk provides JMU with more options to select from compared to the spring when they were without then-injured projected starting ends Isaac Ukwu and Jalen Green. Both Ukwu and Green are healthy again, but nothing will be guaranteed for them considering the Dukes developed younger players who helped them in the spring.

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle James Carpenter emerged to start seven games this past season and registered 21 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and a pass breakup. He was the VaSID Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Of course, with Greene sliding back to tackle that leaves only one starting defensive tackle spot available. Carpenter will likely have to prove he deserves to keep it with Hamdan and redshirt sophomore Tony Thurston also in the mix.

JMU will have Ukwu and Green compete for playing time at end along with newcomers Carter and Funk as well as other returning players. Carter is the most experienced of the bunch from his time with the Tigers. The 6-foot-1, 253-pounder is a former Towson team captain with 24 career starts to his name. He had 144 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss and 15 sacks in his time with Towson.