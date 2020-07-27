DukesofJMU - Position Outlook: Defensive Line

A pair of its ex-defensive ends are onto the NFL, but by no means is James Madison’s defensive line bare.

The interior of the Dukes’ front is a clear strength for the unit.

“Having two senior defensive tackles is pretty important when I look at our football team and our defense,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said.

Upperclassmen Adeeb Atariwa and Mike Greene enter their senior campaigns with a combined 52 career starts between them. Those veterans are the first concern for any opposing offensive line trying to create space for a running back to run through against the Dukes’ defense.

Here’s a closer look at what to expect from Atariwa, Greene and the rest of the position group during the 2020 season.

Returning Starters: senior Adeeb Atariwa, senior Mike Greene

Other Returners On Roster: r-junior Garrett Groulx, r-junior Semaj Sorhaindo, r-junior Isaac Ukwu, r-sophomore Antonio Colclough, r-sophomore Tony Thurston, r-sophomore Drake Tomasi, r-sophomore Mike Wilcox, sophomore Jalen Green, r-freshman Sean Johns, r-freshman Carlo Jones, r-freshman Joe Worman

Newcomers: r-sophomore Abi N-Okonji (Minnesota), freshman Mikail Kamara, freshman Tyler Negron, freshman Khurram Simpson

Position Coach: Corey Hetherman (ends – second season), Marcus Hall-Oliver (tackles – first season)

Synopsis: In 2019, Greene racked up 53 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries and a forced fumble, yet didn’t get the same due his former teammates Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka did.

Carter was the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year last fall and Daka led the FCS in sacks. They both were All-Americans, and Carter signed a free agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys following the NFL Draft. Daka did the same with the Baltimore Ravens.

“[Greene] gets overlooked as athletic as he is,” North Dakota State offensive line coach AJ Blazek said ahead of the FCS national championship game this past January. “People worry so much about the edge, they forget he’s in there.”

The spotlight this coming fall will be on Greene, who has already earned preseason All-American honors from Hero Sports and Phil Steele. He’ll be relied on heavily to slow the opposition’s rushing attack and provide a pass rush from the inside of the defensive line.