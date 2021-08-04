Position Outlook: Cornerbacks

The trio played well enough for James Madison to make an unexpected improvement from the prior season.

Sixth-year senior Greg Ross and fifth-year seniors Wesley McCormick and Taurus Carroll are back for this fall, and this past spring those three helped better the passing defense from when the Dukes reached the 2019 FCS national championship game.

The passing defense wasn’t bad that campaign and there’s more that goes into it aside from cornerbacks matching up in coverage with wide receivers. But JMU gave up fewer passing yards per game last season (171 per contest) compared to the year before (195.38 per contest). The Dukes’ pass-defense efficiency was sixth best nationally this past spring, and their 1.5 interceptions per game was up from 1.0625 interceptions per game during the year they reached the title bout.

Ross, McCormick and Carroll all had something to do with it, and they played well for cornerbacks coach Matt Birkett during the spring. Here’s a closer look at the group ahead of the fall:

Returning Starters: sixth-year senior Greg Ross, r-senior Wesley McCormick

Other Returners On Roster: r-senior Taurus Carroll, r-junior Jack Sroba, r-sophomore Jamari Currence, r-freshman Xavier Cokley, r-freshman Sammy Malignaggi, r-freshman Antonio Webb, r-freshman Chase Lundy,

Newcomers: r-freshman John Ransom (Virginia Tech)

Position Coach: Matt Birkett (third season)

Synopsis: McCormick emerged as the most reliable corner for the program during the spring. He had started in the past, but showed great understanding of the defense and his job within it throughout the eight-game season.

His three interceptions were a team-high and he did it only seven appearances since he did not play in the national semifinal loss at Sam Houston after pulling his groin against North Dakota the week before on what could’ve been an interception returned for a touchdown had he not gotten hurt. The 6-foot, 199-pounder should enter the fall as the Dukes’ No. 1 cornerback.

Former North Carolina transfer Ross adjusted well to his new team, making five starts for JMU this past spring. He registered an interception and three pass breakups.

Ross likely has the inside track to the other starting gig, but Carroll can make the case, too. When Ross had to miss time in the spring and when McCormick couldn’t play in the semifinals, Carroll filled in well. He had an interception in JMU’s regular-season finale against Richmond, and he forced a fumble against Sam Houston.

However it works out for those three, who have combined for 46 career starts, all are in line to play major roles for the Dukes this fall.

That doesn’t leave much significant playing time at the position for anyone else, but developing depth is important in case McCormick, Ross or Carroll get hurt, and because in 2022, JMU will have to replenish the top of its depth chart at cornerback.

Redshirt freshman Sammy Malignaggi played in all eight games – mostly on special teams – this past spring in his first season with the program. Fellow redshirt freshman Antonio Webb and redshirt sophomore Jamari Currence finished the spring as backups on the depth chart. Of those three, Webb was the most sought after in recruiting while being previously committed to Virginia and holding other offers from FBS programs like Appalachian State, Liberty, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh and Rutgers.

The Dukes also brought in Virginia Tech transfer John Ransom, who played in three games with the Hokies last fall.