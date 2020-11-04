DukesofJMU - Position Battles To Note Midway Through Dukes' Fall

There’s no rush on this decision, especially considering James Madison doesn’t open its spring campaign until Feb. 20 against Morehead State.

Second-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti has plenty of time to evaluate quarterbacks Cole Johnson and Gage Moloney. And if three weeks worth of fall practice indicate anything, it’s that Cignetti may need the long look at each signal-caller.

“I don’t see a lot of separation and I think they’re both doing a lot of good things,” Cignetti said.

Johnson and Moloney have waited their turns to earn the starting gig. Johnson is in his fifth year with the program and Moloney is in his fourth. Moloney played some as a wildcat quarterback in JMU’s FCS national championship game loss to North Dakota State in January and Johnson served as the primary backup to ex-Dukes starters Ben DiNucci and Bryan Schor in each of the last four seasons.

“Walking off the field I felt it was pretty much like every other day where it’s pretty even,” Cignetti said about the performances of Johnson and Moloney during the team’s first scrimmage of the fall this past Saturday.

Ahead of the Dukes starting their practices Cignetti said he planned to distribute reps evenly to Johnson and Moloney much like he did in his first year with the program when DiNucci, Johnson and Moloney took an equal number of reps with the first-team offense in the spring of 2019. DiNucci and Johnson did the same in training camp before last season.

A slight difference, though, between the battle DiNucci and Johnson had and the one Johnson and Moloney are having is this race involves a right-handed quarterback and a left-handed quarterback. Moloney is a lefty and that’s not as common at his position – just look at the NFL. This past Sunday, Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa became the first left-handed quarterback to start an NFL game since Jan. 3, 2016.

But Cignetti said whatever arm a quarterback throws from shouldn’t drastically alter the Dukes’ offense.

“I don’t think so,” he said, “because, you know, most good quarterbacks can throw to the right and left equally well. I’ll be interested to watch the tape. They’ve both done a lot of good things.”

Cignetti said he’s hoping once freshman Kyle Adams gets out of quarantine that Adams can take some third-string quarterback reps. Junior Patrick Bentley is taking those No. 3 snaps now.

Here are two other position battles of note: