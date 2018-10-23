Playoff Chances Weakening For Maine, Rhody
HARRISONBURG — A couple of early-season feel good stories in the Colonial Athletic Association could come to an inevitably predictable end.
Playoff hopes for Maine (4-3, 3-1 CAA) and Rhode Island (4-3, 2-2 CAA) took a hit after the Black Bears were handed a surprising 27-20 loss from struggling William & Mary while the Rams were trounced 52-14 by Stony Brook this past Saturday.
“Extremely disappointing,” Maine coach Joe Harasymiak said, “to not build off the momentum of the last two games, and to go in there and not play very well.
“… So got to get over it, got to move on, but certainly it was a tough one for us.”
Maine had earned last-second victories on game-winning field goals from kicker Kenny Doak to beat Rhode Island and Villanova in the previous two weeks, but the team had too many self-inflicted mistakes in its loss to the Tribe at Zable Stadium.
Quarterback Chris Ferguson threw three interceptions and William & Mary capitalized with 10 points off the three turnovers. Maine also committed 13 penalties for 130 yards in the contest.
“If anyone gets an unsportsmanlike [penalty] anymore, they’re out,” Harasymiak said. “I’m taking them out [of the game].”
The Rams continue to miss quarterback JaJuan Lawson, who was sidelined for the third game in a row with a knee injury. Backup Vito Priore threw for only 62 yards and an interception against the Seawolves.
“It was a real disappointment and aberration for how we’d been playing,” Rhode Island coach Jim Fleming said.
In the first four games, Lawson threw for 991 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 127 yards and three scores to help Rhode Island to a 3-1 start. The Rams have fallen out of the FCS Top 25 since Lawson’s injury.
Maine beat FBS Western Kentucky in September and racked up three wins over teams in the FCS Top 25 when they played, but head-scratching losses to William & Mary and Yale likely has the Black Bears having to win three of their final four to reach the postseason.
Rhode Island was picked to finish last and Maine was tabbed to finish eighth in the CAA preseason poll.
Tigers Claim First Place
Towson has sole possession of first place in the CAA after its 56-28 win over Albany this past Saturday.
The Tigers (6-1, 4-0 CAA) can take the league outright if they can win their final four contests — at Delaware, vs. Maine, at Elon, and vs. two-time outright defending conference champion James Madison.
“It looks good on paper, but we know we still have lots of work to do,” Towson coach Rob Ambrose said.
Ambrose and company haven’t notched a winning season since 2015 and haven’t made the playoffs since reaching the FCS national title game in 2013.
“When you’re really good you have an idea of what happens down the road,” Ambrose said. “If you’re on a long trip you have an idea of what kind of road you’re on, but what’s right in front of you is really what’s important.”
Six In FCS Top 25
Six Colonial Athletic Association teams are ranked in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll that was released by the organization Monday.
Three squads are in the top 10 this week as James Madison moved up to No. 3, Elon rose to No. 8 and Towson earned its highest ranking of the year at No. 10.
No. 15 Stony Brook, No. 21 Delaware and No. 24 Maine are also in this week’s Top 25. Rhode Island fell out of the poll.