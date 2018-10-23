HARRISONBURG — A couple of early-season feel good stories in the Colonial Athletic Association could come to an inevitably predictable end.

Playoff hopes for Maine (4-3, 3-1 CAA) and Rhode Island (4-3, 2-2 CAA) took a hit after the Black Bears were handed a surprising 27-20 loss from struggling William & Mary while the Rams were trounced 52-14 by Stony Brook this past Saturday.

“Extremely disappointing,” Maine coach Joe Harasymiak said, “to not build off the momentum of the last two games, and to go in there and not play very well.

“… So got to get over it, got to move on, but certainly it was a tough one for us.”

Maine had earned last-second victories on game-winning field goals from kicker Kenny Doak to beat Rhode Island and Villanova in the previous two weeks, but the team had too many self-inflicted mistakes in its loss to the Tribe at Zable Stadium.

Quarterback Chris Ferguson threw three interceptions and William & Mary capitalized with 10 points off the three turnovers. Maine also committed 13 penalties for 130 yards in the contest.

“If anyone gets an unsportsmanlike [penalty] anymore, they’re out,” Harasymiak said. “I’m taking them out [of the game].”

The Rams continue to miss quarterback JaJuan Lawson, who was sidelined for the third game in a row with a knee injury. Backup Vito Priore threw for only 62 yards and an interception against the Seawolves.

“It was a real disappointment and aberration for how we’d been playing,” Rhode Island coach Jim Fleming said.

In the first four games, Lawson threw for 991 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 127 yards and three scores to help Rhode Island to a 3-1 start. The Rams have fallen out of the FCS Top 25 since Lawson’s injury.

Maine beat FBS Western Kentucky in September and racked up three wins over teams in the FCS Top 25 when they played, but head-scratching losses to William & Mary and Yale likely has the Black Bears having to win three of their final four to reach the postseason.

Rhode Island was picked to finish last and Maine was tabbed to finish eighth in the CAA preseason poll.