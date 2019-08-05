DukesofJMU.com by the Daily News-Record
Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-05 14:19:24 -0500') }}
football
Edit
PHOTO GALLERY: Day 3 Of Dukes Training Camp
Greg Madia •
DukesofJMU
@Madia_DNRSports
Publisher
Scroll through photos from James Madison's Aug. 5 practice at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}