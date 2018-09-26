HARRISONBURG — With one touch, Percy Agyei-Obese provided a glimpse into James Madison’s football future.

He’s listed behind three seniors on the depth chart, but is the running back oozing with so much potential that his coaches might be triggered to use him in the backfield now.

“I feel like I have a long way to go,” the sophomore said. “I’m still learning, but the bar is set high.”

He waited patiently for a pulling guard before bursting past the line of scrimmage and stepping through the arms of a diving defender. The secondary was the only level of the defense left to beat, and once he used a block from a receiver, it was a race designed for Agyei-Obese to win.

His first carry of the season was an 80-yard touchdown run in the Dukes’ final non-conference contest earlier this month against Robert Morris.

“I don’t think any of us expected him to rip off an 80-yarder the first time he touched it,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “I think that one play shows the improvement he has made since he got here.”

And that’s what is important — Agyei-Obese is just beginning to comprehend parts of the game that allow him to influence it.

“I don’t know what his ceiling is,” said Kurt Stein, Agyei-Obese’s high school coach at Oakdale in Frederick, Md. “He still has so much room to grow, but athletically and physically, he has all the tools, so I wouldn’t cap it at anything.”

Stein’s initial encounter with Agyei-Obese came when the running back put on football pads for the first time.

Agyei-Obese said he grew up playing soccer and had no interest in football until his friends convinced him to play as a ninth-grader.

“I was terrible and didn’t know anything,” Agyei-Obese said. “I played running back and defensive end. I was like third- or fourth-string running back and had one touchdown the whole year ... It was a bad year.

“And then sophomore year, I didn’t know if I wanted to go back out for soccer again or keep playing football, but I said I’d give it another try, and that’s when it actually clicked for me and that’s when I started progressing.”

Stein said he knew Agyei-Obese wanted to get better. He was a mainstay in Oakdale’s weight room, where he still holds the school’s deadlift record, according to Stein, who said it’s also where former JMU assistant coach John Bowers spotted and began recruiting Agyei-Obese.

When Agyei-Obese reflected, he even admitted he was surprised college coaches were interested in him not even two years into trying to figure out how to play at the prep level. He had offers from Charlotte, Towson, Monmouth, Morgan State and Robert Morris before he committed to the Dukes.

Agyei-Obese stayed after practices to ask questions when he didn’t know a football term most of his teammates understood.

“When he was a sophomore I kept yelling at him to press the B-gap,” Stein recalled. “And finally he turned around one day and was like, ‘Coach, what’s the B-gap? I don’t understand.’ So he was really just scratching the surface of understanding the game by the time he was a senior.”

On Friday nights, especially as an upperclassman, his athleticism gave him enough to separate from the opposition. He played on offense, defense and special teams like most high school standouts do, and he’s maintained those skills he picked up on special teams and defense to apply them in his freshman year and early in this sophomore season at JMU.

With a limited role on offense, he’s on the Dukes’ kickoff team, kickoff-return team and punt-return team.

Stein said Agyei-Obese blocked 16 punts during his high school career and returned four of those for touchdowns.

“He was the best athlete that I had ever coached,” Stein said. “And I figured the football would come. He was equally as good, if not better on defense, so we played him at defensive end and he was an absolute terror.”

Agyei-Obese had a tackle this past Saturday in JMU’s win over William & Mary, and at running back he continues to absorb whatever he can from seniors Cardon Johnson, Marcus Marshall and Trai Sharp as well as position coach De’Rail Sims.