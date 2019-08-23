HARRISONBURG — Sometimes Happy Valley lived up to the moniker for Brandon Polk, and other times it didn’t.

Either way, he said he’s grateful for the four years he spent there.

Polk started games and scored touchdowns for Penn State, but also fought injury during his career as his production with the Nittany Lions diminished before transferring to James Madison in May.

“For me, it was a great experience to play in the Big Ten,” Polk said. “I think it was a good learning experience for me with all the people I met. There were coaches that helped me get to this point, so I don’t have any regrets going there. I enjoyed my time there, but now I’m focused on JMU and what I can do to help this program and, as a whole, what we want to accomplish here.”

And Polk pointed out without his Penn State connections he might not be a member of the Dukes now.

JMU safeties coach Ryan Smith and defensive tackles coach Andrew Jackson were Penn State graduate assistants when Polk was a freshman.

So the Dukes are glad to have Polk, a receiver and all-purpose threat with significant reps at the college level to use in his last season of eligibility this fall. Polk made 10 starts and racked up 27 catches for 367 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 159 yards and a score in his four seasons at Penn State.

“He’s a guy that can play inside or outside,” first-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “He’s got a high football IQ. He learns real fast. He’s a real fast guy that you can use a lot of different ways and he’s an experienced guy that has been through it.”

It’s likely in next week’s opener at West Virginia that Polk plays more wide receiver than slot. Throughout the month of August, Madison has used him outside.

“I don’t think I have a favorite,” Polk said. “Maybe when I’m on the outside because of the press [coverage]. I just like that it’s a pure one-on-one. Inside it’s one-on-one, but on the outside there’s a lot more physicality out there.”

He can return kicks on special teams, too, according to Cignetti.

Polk said he’s already settled in at JMU and spent the summer getting to know teammates and the playbook.

“It’s been kind of an easy adjustment,” Polk said. “I’ve just been going over the plays with [wide receivers coach Mike] Shanahan. Sometimes I’ll come in early and ask him what I should do on this play or just get more information. And same with the guys on the team.

“I remember earlier this summer, I had no idea what I was doing. I was just out there running routes, but they were helping me adjust to the offense and that’s what helped me coming into camp.”

Polk said on his initial visit to JMU he figured he’d fit well with the Dukes after conversations with spur Wayne Davis, who began his career at Ohio State, and running back Jawon Hamilton, who started his career at Central Florida. The 5-foot-9 Polk liked that other FBS transfers have found success in Harrisonburg.

“It was definitely helpful,” Polk said. “I was talking to them about the way they adjusted and I evened asked them questions about the coaching staff. And they told me great things. So, for me, just hearing that coming from people who did same thing that I just did, it was a great thing to hear that and I knew it was going to be a special place when I got here.”

The commonality Polk said he’s found between JMU and Penn State are the large expectations both programs have. The Dukes have made the FCS playoffs in each of the past five seasons while winning three Colonial Athletic Association titles and one national championship in that span. The Nittany Lions earned four bowl berths, including one to the Rose Bowl and another to the Fiesta Bowl, in Polk’s time with the team.

“The expectations are very similar,” Polk said. “JMU is a great university and they have a great history, but all that doesn’t help us get to where we want to get to today, so we have to go into every day and put in the work and make sure we do what we need to do. That way in January, we get to where we want to be.”