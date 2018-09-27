Patrick, Clyde Bracing For Battle Of The Lines
HARRISONBURG — Before they stepped foot on their respective campuses, neither Mac Patrick nor Andrew Clyde knew much about their biggest rival.
This Saturday, the James Madison center, Patrick, and the Richmond defensive tackle, Clyde, will be entrenched in the middle of the pivotal positional matchup during the 36th meeting between the Dukes and Spiders.
Clyde anchors the Richmond defensive line and Patrick leads and makes the calls for the JMU offensive front.
“My parents are in the military, and so we moved around every four years,” Patrick said. “And I, honest to God, had never heard of James Madison until they offered me.”
Patrick said he was born in Virginia, but lived in Florida before eventually moving back in time to play football at Hanover High School in Mechanicsville, located about 15 miles northeast of Robins Stadium — the site of Saturday’s 3 p.m. contest.
Clyde is a Dallas native, who didn’t even know he’d play college football until his senior season at Highland Park (Texas) High School.
“I did a really bad job with recruiting,” Clyde said. “I had a good junior year, but it wasn’t on the top of my mind. I had been to some camps and I’m a pretty studious person, so I was applying to some really good academic schools. Then I looked at some of those schools and thought, ‘If I have a great senior year, I could definitely play football at some of these schools.’
“I knew it was late in the process, but I sent my tape to about eight schools and Richmond was the one school that came through and offered.”
Clyde said it took playing a few times against JMU to understand the history of the rivalry. Patrick said he had heard stories from past games between the Dukes and Spiders told by his high school coach, who played center for Richmond, but didn’t feel the heated intensity of the two foes until putting on the pads to play in it.
Patrick said current JMU assistant Fontel Mines, who was at Richmond when Patrick was at Hanover, recruited and offered him to play for the Spiders before he chose Madison.
“I definitely think it’s a part of the sports culture at JMU and at Richmond,” Clyde said. “And you could be a Florida recruit going to Texas and you know that the Oklahoma-Texas rivalry is big and you’ll get into it and feel it, so it’s kind of how sports work.
“Once you’re on a team, you’re bought in and you’re all about that team, so the rivalry games are going to mean something to you.”
Richmond is averaging three sacks per game while JMU is yielding less than one per contest.
How the two interior athletes play against each other and adjust their units throughout the 60 minutes will determine the efficiency of JMU’s offense and possibly which team wins the game.
“Classic Richmond,” Patrick said. “They’re going to be a great defense and it’s going to be a challenge, but I think we’re up to it.”
The 6-foot-2, 292-pound junior center said the communication across the offensive line has helped it succeed through the first four weeks of the season. The Dukes are averaging 225.5 rushing yards per game while giving quarterback Ben DiNucci plenty of time to throw the ball.
JMU’s offensive linemen must continue to converse this week to keep Clyde’s crew out of the backfield.
Clyde, Colby Ritten, Darius Reynolds, Maruice Jackson and Gershom Ejoni — the Spiders’ five regular rotating defensive linemen — have combined for 9.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss.
“Pre-snap, we look whether it’s a four-down or three-down front,” Patrick said, “whether or not it’s a blitz look. Or if the D-lineman switches up his stance a little bit that might be a key if he’s slanting or they’re twisting.
“And it’s also communication during the play passing off stunts and blitzes, and then also when we come off the field with [JMU offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler], we’re telling him what’s out there and what we see, so he can correct it and game plan for the next series.”
Clyde, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound senior, said he’s noticed opponents must make decisions against Richmond’s attacking defensive line.
“Who are you going to double team?” Clyde said. “Are you going to double team the inside guys and leave Maurice, Darius and Gershom one-on-one on the tackles? And that’s what a lot of the teams have been doing so far … or are you going to try to contain those guys on the end, and give me and Colby some room? You never want to give up easy inside pressure, so I think we have four guys that can all get to the passer.
“Then we’re also coached really well with [Richmond defensive line coach Carey] Bailey. We can identify the protections and where the O-Line is going to slide.”