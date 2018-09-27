HARRISONBURG — Before they stepped foot on their respective campuses, neither Mac Patrick nor Andrew Clyde knew much about their biggest rival.

This Saturday, the James Madison center, Patrick, and the Richmond defensive tackle, Clyde, will be entrenched in the middle of the pivotal positional matchup during the 36th meeting between the Dukes and Spiders.

Clyde anchors the Richmond defensive line and Patrick leads and makes the calls for the JMU offensive front.

“My parents are in the military, and so we moved around every four years,” Patrick said. “And I, honest to God, had never heard of James Madison until they offered me.”

Patrick said he was born in Virginia, but lived in Florida before eventually moving back in time to play football at Hanover High School in Mechanicsville, located about 15 miles northeast of Robins Stadium — the site of Saturday’s 3 p.m. contest.

Clyde is a Dallas native, who didn’t even know he’d play college football until his senior season at Highland Park (Texas) High School.

“I did a really bad job with recruiting,” Clyde said. “I had a good junior year, but it wasn’t on the top of my mind. I had been to some camps and I’m a pretty studious person, so I was applying to some really good academic schools. Then I looked at some of those schools and thought, ‘If I have a great senior year, I could definitely play football at some of these schools.’

“I knew it was late in the process, but I sent my tape to about eight schools and Richmond was the one school that came through and offered.”

Clyde said it took playing a few times against JMU to understand the history of the rivalry. Patrick said he had heard stories from past games between the Dukes and Spiders told by his high school coach, who played center for Richmond, but didn’t feel the heated intensity of the two foes until putting on the pads to play in it.