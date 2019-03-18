HARRISONBURG — Maybe this is the year Dimitri Holloway finally snags the first interception of his college career.

He said he thinks he’ll have more chances to do it in James Madison’s new defense.

The fifth-year senior linebacker has played in 38 games, started 22 times and has 205 total tackles to go along with 16.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles, but he’s never picked off a pass.

“I move out a little bit more in this defense,” Holloway said Saturday following the Dukes’ second spring practice. “I move outside of the box a little more depending on the formation that the offense gives us, so I move around more than I did last year.”

Holloway is manning the WILL linebacker position in the system first-year defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman is installing this spring. This past season, Holloway’s top responsibility was to plug gaps and make tackles to stop the opponent’s rushing attack, and on the rarest occasions had to drop into pass coverage in former defensive coordinator Bob Trott’s 4-2-5 scheme.

The primary task for Holloway remains the same – solidly defend the run first – but tacks on the additional duty of staying with receivers more regularly when Hetherman calls for it.

“There’s certain formations where I’m in straight man-to-man, so I mean it’s good,” Holloway said. “It can show my ability that I’m more than a run stopper.”

Most of the time, the pass-catchers Holloway matches up with are running backs on a route of the backfield or tight ends moving off the line of scrimmage.

Holloway, who was a second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice last season, said in his prep career at Heritage High School, he sometimes lined up as a safety, so pass coverage isn’t totally unfamiliar to him.

“And it’s one of those situations that we worked on just knowing the defense that was coming in,” Holloway said. “Throughout the winter when we were just doing workouts, I’d get out here with the running backs and tight ends, and just go one-on-one with them every now and then, so I could help myself and help them.”