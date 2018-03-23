Ahead of his time at JMU, Johnson starred at Cox High School in Virginia Beach, where he set school records for total touchdowns, passing touchdowns and passing yards. Moloney was Mr. Football in South Carolina when he threw for 2,740 yards and 24 touchdowns as a senior at Northwestern High School — the same program that produced former Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph and former Tennessee quarterback Justin Worley.

After losing 17-13 to North Dakota State in January, JMU wants to return to Frisco, Texas, for a third straight year. If the Dukes are to do that, one of Schor’s pupils could be the quarterback to get them there.

Schor was 30-4 as a starter in his JMU career, helping the program to its second national championship in 2016, two straight Colonial Athletic Association championships, and back-to-back FCS title game appearances.

“These guys have to believe that you’re the guy who can lead them to championships and really I think that’s what Bryan had. He was an incredible leader and had all the intangibles that you need. Beyond the footwork, beyond all the throws, he had all those intangibles, so you have to be a leader and just lead the team.”

“I’ve learned so much from Bryan, just with the way he was able to command the team,” Johnson said. “Everybody had so much respect for him and that’s what you’ve got to do. You have to win over the team.

Through the four spring practices, both Johnson and Moloney said they’re applying what they observed and absorbed from their time with Schor. Johnson was the backup to Schor in each of the past two seasons and Moloney spent this past fall redshirting.

Junior Cole Johnson and redshirt freshman Gage Moloney are involved in a four-way race to replace Schor for the Dukes’ starting signal-caller job along with Pittsburgh transfer Ben DiNucci and senior Hunter Etheridge.

“The biggest thing I took from Bryan was composure,” Moloney said. “He never got too high and never got too low, and you definitely need that in this competition.

“After a great day, I can’t think, ‘Oh, everything is going good and I’m just going to have a great day the next day, too.’ And it goes the other way, if I have a bad day, I can’t think the next day is going to be bad. I think keeping a level mind and taking each day to improve from the last one is important.”

Johnson said he was able to speak with Schor about how to work through the position battle. Before being named the starter on the eve of the 2016 season opener, Schor used a whole training camp to beat out South Carolina transfer Connor Mitch, who was brought in by coach Mike Houston to challenge for the starting job.

“One thing Bryan told me about the competition before he left was that it’s not about whether one guy makes a good throw or a bad throw,” Johnson said, “but it’s about becoming the best version of yourself. I think if I can do that, I’ll be able to win the job, and so at the end of the day, I’m trying to become more consistent and lead the team.”

It was Johnson’s freshman year when he was forced to try and lead the Dukes for the first time.

Schor was hurt early during the second quarter of a November 2016 game at Villanova. Mitch was also sidelined due to injury, so Houston had no choice but to pull Johnson’s redshirt.

Johnson threw two interceptions before the first half ended, but managed the last 30 minutes of the contest well enough to help the JMU earn a 20-7 win to capture the outright CAA crown.

“Looking back at it, all the guys came around me and no one was hating on me saying I needed to do this or that, so it was incredible,” Johnson said. “And I think it was so valuable going for such a low point that year.”

The next week, Johnson started and threw for two touchdowns in a blowout victory over Elon.

Johnson said seeing limited action this past fall has helped the game slow down for him in practice. Moloney said, since he worked mostly with the scout team throughout his first fall on campus, that his most important task over the next few weeks is to gain rapport with veteran receivers Riley Stapleton and David Elridge as well as junior center Mac Patrick.

Etheridge, a Woodberry Forest product, said he’s hoping his extensive knowledge of the playbook from studying with Schor helps himself perform well in the competition.

“Me and Bryan, we came in together and we kind of learned the same systems, same plays,” Etheridge said. “But whenever I’d see something that he wouldn’t, I’d say something and he would say, ‘I’ve seen this, so you may want to think about that,’ so we collaborated.”