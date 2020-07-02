DukesofJMU - Opponent Preview Series: Towson

Rob Ambrose is ready for football season.

“I want to throw my laptop out the window,” the 12th-year Towson coach said with a laugh. “I swear there’s going to be a point in my life where when I don’t have to do another Zoom meeting I’ll throw a party.”

Beyond the return to normalcy everyone in the country craves, Ambrose has strong reasons to be optimistic about this fall.

The Tigers narrowly missed out on a second straight trip to the FCS postseason last year, tallying a 7-5 overall mark and 4-4 record in Colonial Athletic Association action, in spite of one crippling injury after another to integral players on the 2019 team.

Among them was All-American running back Shane Simpson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last September, but is on track to return to Towson for his sixth year this coming campaign. In 2018, Simpson racked up 2,058 all-purpose yards – 711 rushing, 887 via kick return, 356 receiving and 104 via punt return.

“If you ask him he’s ready to play a game today,” Ambrose said. “He’s been a beast in his rehab. He’s completely focused and I don’t think I’ve seen anybody work as hard to return as I’ve seen him.”

Towson’s offensive production from two years ago to last year dipped – 34.5 points per game to 30.25 points per game and 465 total yards per game to 396.1 total yards per game – but that was with Simpson, fellow running back Kobe Young, wide receiver Jabari Allen in action in 2018 and then those three sidelined for the most part in 2019.

Ambrose said he hopes mixing those who missed out on last year with younger players who benefited from being thrust into game action last fall will only push Towson to have one of the more hard-to-defend offenses in the CAA while contending for a conference crown along with a playoff spot.

James Madison is scheduled to play against Towson at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Maryland on Oct. 17.

“It was a hot start, a great start last season and then I lost six guys to knees [injuries] in one season,” Ambrose said. “I’ve never been involved in anything like that. I’ve had season-ending injuries, but not the same one and not all in the span of three weeks, so we had to reinvent ourselves as a team.

“I think it’s one of our best coaching jobs, having to overcome. Everyone gets injuries, but not like that. It was basically taking our starters and throwing them away. That’s just to begin with, so I thought my staff did a great job and that our kids did a great, great job. I think it’s something we can build on. I think that part of our character is ingrained in who we are, so now it’s forward thinking and using that as a springboard for what we’re trying to do this year.”