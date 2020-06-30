DukesofJMU - Opponent Preview Series: North Carolina

There’s a story Mack Brown can share with his North Carolina players if they start looking ahead.

The Tar Heels have can’t-miss non-conference matchups at Central Florida and against Auburn in Atlanta to start the 2020 campaign. Those three all appear regularly in preseason magazine Top 25 rankings. But squeezed between UNC’s date with the Tigers and the start of Atlantic Coast Conference action, the Tar Heels have a home date with FCS James Madison at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Sept. 19.

UNC finished 7-6, tied for third in the ACC Coastal Division and topped Temple, 55-13, in the Military Bowl last year, its first under Brown in his return to the school. He was previously the head coach there from 1988 through 1997 ahead of taking the same job with Texas where he had a 16-year stay and won a BCS national championship.

“I go back to the highs and lows of coaching,” Brown said.

Though he hadn’t thought about it in a while, Brown said from his first ever stint as a head coach in 1983 at Appalachian State he remembers having to prepare for and play an early-season contest against the then little-known Dukes. Appalachian State had already won on the road at Wake Forest to open the year and then returned home to host JMU, which hadn’t played a game yet.

“We come back and Boone is packed,” Brown recalled. “We get home late that night with the bus and everyone is fired up, so the next week is Mack Brown Day in Boone, North Carolina.

“JMU is coming in and no one knew much about ‘em, but we start looking and then there’s this great defensive end named Charles Haley that sacked everybody on our team. And then we were punting and kicking off to this little guy named Gary Clark. No one could touch him and we ended up losing [24-20].”

It was the first loss of Brown’s head-coaching career.

The veteran of the profession has kept an eye on the Dukes since. Brown said former JMU coach Mickey Matthews is a close friend, and another ex-Madison coach, Everett Withers, played for Brown at Appalachian State and worked for Brown at Texas.

“JMU has become that program that is as good as anyone in the country when you start looking at FCS football,” Brown said. “You look at North Dakota State and you look at JMU. And that’s about it. And it’s not a good one to play, and I told that to the people when I got here. I said, ‘You guys picked the best FCS program in the country to play against,’ so we know we’ll have our hands full.”

The good news for Brown and the Tar Heels entering 2020 is that they return 10 starters on offense and another seven on defense.

With its wide-open Air Raid offense, UNC averaged 33.1 points per game and 474 total yards per game last year. Both numbers were second best in the ACC only to Clemson and Brown said he believes the unit should only build on what it did in its first year executing offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s system.

Sophomore quarterback Sam Howell was last year’s ACC Rookie of the Year. In his first college season, he completed 61 percent of his throws for 3,641 yards and 38 touchdowns compared to only seven interceptions.