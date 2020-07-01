DukesofJMU - Opponent Preview Series: Albany

The feat wasn’t accomplished without any hurdles.

Last year, Albany won an FCS postseason contest for the first time in its history after reaching the playoffs for the second time ever and for the first time since moving from the Northeast Conference to the Colonial Athletic Association in 2013.

“If you took Toledo and put them in the Big Ten,” Albany coach Greg Gattuso said, “how long would it take them to be in the top two or three in the Big Ten? It’s a pretty fair comparison for us in the CAA and I think we had so much fun last year to get to second place, that to climb that far is a great thing.

“I think it was very important for all of our players to see the hard work translate into some success.”

The Great Danes reached the second round of the tournament and finished their 2019 campaign 9-5 overall and with a 6-2 mark in the conference, two games shy of unbeaten league champion James Madison in the standings.

This coming season, Albany and JMU are slated to meet on Sept. 26 at Bob Ford Field in New York. Though the two reside in the CAA, the foes haven’t matched up since 2015 – a 42-28 win for the Dukes – due to the conference’s rotating schedule. So Albany hasn’t seen JMU during its run of three CAA titles and three national championship game appearances over the last four years.

“We know the challenges that lie ahead of us,” Gattuso said. “The one thing we’ve done since I’ve been here is we’ve beaten ranked teams.”

In his six previous seasons commanding the Great Danes, Gattuso has led his squad to five wins over Top 25 opponents – No. 9 Towson (2019), No. 10 Stony Brook (2018), No. 14 New Hampshire and No. 7 Villanova (2017) and No. 21 New Hampshire (2016) – as well as an FBS win over Buffalo four seasons ago.

But there is a difference between sneaking up on quality teams and having to do it as a known commodity, and this fall Albany isn’t going to surprise anyone after last year’s performance when it took five of six league wins by 10 points or fewer.

“What came out of last year, too, is we learned how to fight and claw for 60-plus minutes,” Gattuso said. “And I’m hoping that’s a lesson that’s rooted in our football team right now because it’s not going to be easy. Our schedule is tougher and we’ve got a lot of challenges to get new people integrated quickly without a lot time.”

Gattuso said he’s added four transfers to Albany’s offense to further build on last season’s strong 31.36 points-per-game showing.

Pittsburgh transfer V’Lique Carter, an all-purpose threat, and Rutgers import wide receiver Mo Jabbie are expected to provide quarterback Jeff Undercuffler, the 2019 CAA Offensive Rookie of the Year, more options in the passing game while Virginia Military Institute transfer Critt Johnson and Lackawanna College transfer Scott Houseman should impact the offensive line. Johnson’s brother is JMU quarterback Cole Johnson.

“So 2018, it was just a really frustrating year, but I think the bright spot that came out of that year was that Jeff Undercuffler,” Gattuso said about the 3-8 mark his squad had prior to last year’s playoff run. “He was able to play the last three games and still redshirt that year. And we kind of came out of that saying, ‘We’re good and we’ve got some talent, but now we’ve got our first program quarterback that we can build around.’”