DukesofJMU - Opponent Preview Series: Chattanooga

Until D’Angelo Amos sprung from his safety spot to intercept a late third-quarter pass intended for the end zone, James Madison had its hands full at Chattanooga.

The Dukes’ all-conference standout turned tension into ease as JMU used the turnover to grow a single-digit lead into a 37-14 road victory over the Mocs.

“We got beat by 20-something points,” Chattanooga coach Rusty Wright said of the non-conference bout played last September. “But I felt better coming out of the game that we were starting to do good things as a football team. We got smashed by Tennessee the week before, and I thought James Madison was actually a better football team than Tennessee all the way around going into it. But we started to do things as a team against JMU and I could see it, and we just kept trying to build off that. … That was the biggest takeaway for us from that game.”

After their loss to the Dukes, the Mocs ripped off three straight wins and eventually finished 6-6 overall and 5-3 in the Southern Conference in Wright’s first season at the helm of the Chattanooga program. Wright is a Chattanooga graduate and was previously an assistant with the team under ex-Mocs coach Russ Huesman, the current Richmond headman.

Wright characterized the 2019 campaign as a “work in progress” and said it took the first few weeks of the regular season for the 30-plus newcomers – freshmen and transfers – his staff brought in to blend with veterans and ultimately learn how to play together.

To complete the two-year home-and-home series, Chattanooga is scheduled to visit JMU on Sept. 12 this fall.

“They’ll be a good football team again,” Wright said. “And it’ll take everything we got to stay in it and give ourselves a chance, but I think our kids understand it now.

“When I was here before we played the Jacksonville States of the world, but we didn’t play anybody like JMU. We were a different team at that time, too, but I think this group understands that playing in those games is like playing in playoff games. After we played against JMU last year I was like, ‘That’s the difference point when you get to the playoffs if you get past that first round.’ Everything is magnified. If you make a mistake, they’re going to score and there’s no stopping them.”

Wright said he thinks Chattanooga can compete for a SoCon crown this season, but noted he still needs to figure how much his team has improved since last year. Due to the pandemic, the Mocs managed only one spring practice.

What the second-year coach knows he’ll count on is the powerful pair of running backs at his disposal on offense as the unit returns nine starters.

Sophomore Ailym Ford was the SoCon Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-SoCon choice last year, racking up 1,081 yards and nine scores on the ground after taking over the full-time running back role for senior Tyrell Price, who was injured in the Mocs’ second game of the season. In 2018, Price, an East Mississippi Community College transfer, rushed for 697 yards and nine touchdowns to earn second-team all-league honors.