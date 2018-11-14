HARRISONBURG — Taking it one game at a time just might be the granddaddy of all sports clichés It’s a bit of coach-speak almost guaranteed to come up no matter the game, no matter the level.

Still, it’s one grounded in a bit of truth. Players can’t get caught looking too far ahead. Coaches, though, often don’t have that luxury and an assistant is assigned to start watching film to develop a game plan for an upcoming foe.

“We’re not in position where we can look too far ahead,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “We’re looking at the film of Charlotte.”

True for the team as a whole as the Dukes get ready to travel to face the 49ers on Friday. But somewhere inside the Convocation Center offices, you can bet a laptop has been playing video of the Citadel, which visits JMU next Tuesday.

Because over the next seven days, the James Madison men’s basketball team faces a pair of teams that couldn’t be much different in style or philosophy.

One night the Dukes contend with the 49ers, who play an aggressive pack-line defense and want to limit the number of possessions. A few days later The Citadel, averaging 114 points per game, brings the run-and-gun to JMU.

“When you get into the league, there’s a bunch of different styles and you have to be ready for that,” Rowe said. “That’s college basketball. Everybody has a style. We played two opponents that were smaller and we had to switch a lot. Maybe that will help us down the road with a team like Citadel.”

Therein lies another fallacy of the “take it one game at a time” trope. The Dukes began looking toward the future all the way back when the schedule was put together.

Madison has opened the season 3-0 with a pair of victories against Division III opponents. Those games aren’t the kind that necessarily generate a lot of excitement, particularly with the JMU football team in the midst of a November playoff push.

But the games against Eastern Mennonite and Bridgewater College forced the Dukes to go against styles and schemes they otherwise might not at this point in the season. Monday night against a smaller Bridgewater team, the Dukes switched on nearly every screen and stayed away from its full and three-quarter court presses.

The Eagles also mixed up their defensive looks in an effort to combat JMU’s size and athleticism, playing man-to-man, zone and some trapping presses. Rowe turned to four-guard lineups at times with sophomore swingman Darius Banks playing more of a stretch-four role

There were even a few minutes when Banks, Stuckey Mosley and Matt Lewis — the Dukes three leading scorers — were out of the game at the same time, certain to be a rarity going forward. But it served as a trial run before Rowe and Co. may be forced to play unconventionally over the next week.

Senior big man Develle Phillips, who started JMU’s first three games, could miss the Charlotte contest with an injured right index finger. That probably means even more minutes for sophomore Dwight Wilson, who is averaging 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

But a faster-paced game against The Citadel could take its toll on the 6-7, 260-pound Wilson. More of Banks in the high post would make sense in that one, particularly with Phillips’ health in question.

It’s certainly a big week ahead for the Dukes, who haven’t started 4-0 or 5-0 since the 1981-82 team won its first eight games. But ...

“We just try to focus on the game that’s in front of us,” Mosley said after beating Bridgewater. “Charlotte, however they play, we’re going to come in watch film tomorrow and find out what we need to do to win that game. We’ll worry about the next game after that.”