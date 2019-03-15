HARRISONBURG — No coach, player, equipment manager or trainer had time to waste.

If the first practice under new James Madison coach Curt Cignetti taught the people in his program anything on Thursday, it’s that he believes in efficiency.

“Faster than what we’re used to,” Dukes senior cornerback Rashad Robinson said. “We go from drill to drill to drill, so everything is moving fast, but we’ll get used to it.”

The session – the first of 14 scheduled spring practices – was organized.

On a comfortable and bright morning at Bridgeforth Stadium, players bounced from one position-specific drill to the next during individual periods before beginning to install parts of the offense and defense in the team period.

“You forget what tempo feels like,” JMU senior center Mac Patrick said. “And sometimes we weren’t even in tempo and it felt like tempo, but it’s good for us, will help get us in shape and help us play fast.”

Cignetti said: “We got about two hours and 15 minutes of work done in two hours today, so our players really responded. They competed and played fast. It wasn’t perfect and when we put the tape on there will be a lot of mistakes, but I like what the players did.”

Senior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter, who was a team captain last season, said he could tell his teammates were anxious to get started having not played since the December loss at Colgate that ended the Dukes’ 2018 campaign in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

“Guys miss it,” Carter said. “But obviously the energy was always going to be good. It’s the first day back out and it was good to see Rashad (Robinson missed all of last season with turf toe) back out here, happy and smiling and so the energy was good.”

Cignetti said he doesn’t hold long practices, and the shorter version benefits players since they can put all their energy into the reps they’re taking instead of trying to pace themselves through a gruelingly long workout.

“I understand the first day of practice is always going to have a little bit more energy,” Cignetti said. “Then as you get deeper into it when you’re in the middle of August camp, it gets a little harder, but I think the big thing we’re trying to do is play one play at a time, one rep at a time.

“Regardless of what happened, good, bad or in different, you rip off the rearview mirror and have a short memory and have total focus on the next rep. That consistency allows you to start fast and finish strong, and what it really allows you to do is finish games strong. When you get in the habit of playing one play at a time, regardless of competitive circumstances and that’s really the definition of mental toughness to be able to play your best regardless of circumstance, that’s what we’re hoping to develop out here and we’ll get there.”