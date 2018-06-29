HARRISONBURG — If there was a summer Sean O’Regan needed the luxury of looking ahead, it was this one.

The third-year James Madison basketball is acutely aware that he has six rising juniors on this year’s team who he will need to replace in 2020. However, the summers are normally devoted mostly to securing commitments for that year’s signing class, in this case the class of 2019.

But O’Regan is fortunate that there is not much work to be done on the three-player class he hopes will sign letters of intent in November. The Dukes already have two verbal commitments — Osbourn Park guard Sha’Lynn Hagans and Good Counsel (Md.) forward Rayne Tucker — and O’Regan said the last spot has been narrowed to two or three players.

So when one of those three isn’t on the court this summer, O’Regan and his staff can begin to explore the more important class of 2020.

“When we’re on the road, we’ll be chasing those two or three kids for 2019 exclusively,” O’Regan said. “That will be a big part of our focus, of course, but we’ll be trying to get ahead on the 2020 class.

“Most of the time, you’re chasing the current class, we have the benefit of getting to know the 2020s more than usual, and that’s what I think should benefit us moving forward.”

JMU also has an early commitment in the pivotal Class of 2020, Cosby’s Bailey Williams, but O’Regan will likely add four or five more players to that class by the time November 2019 rolls around. The process of identifying which players to focus on for those spots begins in July when the Dukes coaches will travel across the country for the most important off-campus period of the recruiting calendar.

O’Regan and his staff have already begun compiling a list of players who they’re interested in recruiting, but July will serve as a chance for O’Regan to delve deeper into that list and even add some names onto the board for the coaches to discuss in August. The coach said his goal is to be able to narrow his focus on that class, so that he can dive into recruiting the players more seriously.

“The thing for me this summer with 2020s is really figuring out who we want the most and to make sure we’re in with those 2020s,” O’Regan said. “The 2020 list is totally fluid. We could add 30 more kids to that class, I’m wide open to it. It’s a really important class, and I think we have a good crew that can help refill the bucket that will be here already, but it’s a huge class moving forward.”

The light load of 2019s to follow also has the benefit of giving the coaches more time to drop in on random games at the large AAU tournaments that feature hundreds of teams. With so many games being played simultaneously, it is impossible to see everyone and coaches tend to sit at games in which they have a prospect playing.

The extra time will allow O’Regan and his staff to stretch their nets wider to AAU programs they are less familiar with in hopes of discovering a player who can help the Dukes.

“It can be anywhere, it can be anybody, it’s got to be somebody who fits our style,” O’Regan said. “And that’s the benefit, we’re not spending all this time on 2019s and missing out on 2020s that we’ve never seen. Now we can spend time watching teams that we don’t have anybody on that we don’t know yet.”

As JMU knows firsthand, the women’s basketball recruiting landscape has shifted toward players making college decisions earlier and earlier in the process. In addition to holding three verbal commits at the moment, Madison also entered last summer with a verbal promise from Millbrook point guard Maddie Green, who signed with the Dukes in November.

This year, O’Regan said the trend could be in JMU’s benefit because the Dukes will be ahead of schedule in the recruiting process. He said he expects Madison will host several 2020s on campus for unofficial visits this fall and be able to spend more time with them than a typical offseason in which the focus is still on the current year’s class.

O’Regan cautioned he doesn’t expect anyone will be ready to make a decision this fall, but said he just wants to put JMU in a position to accept that commitment should it come early in the process.

“I don’t think those kids will make a decision in August or September,” O’Regan said, “but we need to start really sinking our teeth into them recruiting-wise now, so we’re in a good position next spring or next summer, when they’re trying to make those decisions.

“If we do have a couple of kids who will make an early decision, I hope we’re in the position to take that commitment because ... we haven’t spent our fall worrying about the 2019s, we’ve spent our fall really devoting that time to getting ahead on the 20s. It could be beneficial with this particular class.”