HARRISONBURG — Sean O’Regan didn’t have the time to watch the NCAA Tournament on Monday night.

The second-year James Madison women’s basketball coach was busy studying West Virginia — the Dukes’ opponent in Thursday’s WNIT third round — as Buffalo and Central Michigan punched their tickets to the Sweet 16 in the bigger tournament. But that didn’t mean O’Regan was not aware of the accomplishments of those pair of Mid-American Conference teams.

He said it was “incredible” to have two teams from the same mid-major conference in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, but their success also gave him more homework to do during the offseason.

“One of my things I’m putting on a list right now is the teams I want to watch during the offseason and study,” O’Regan said. “Florida Gulf Coast is another. You look at that team on the screen, it’s like she doesn’t impress me, but they’re playing really well together. I want to study some of those teams and figure out what’s putting them over the top because it’s hard to do, but if you can break through, you’re obviously reaping the rewards and it’s special.”

In JMU’s five NCAA Tournament appearances since O’Regan returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach, the Dukes have gone 1-5. The only win came in 2014 as the 11th-seeded Dukes knocked off No. 6 Gonzaga 72-63 in College Station, Texas. That game was the only one decided by single digits and JMU lost its other five games by an average of 16.4 points.

However, O’Regan said he feels the Dukes are on the edge of being able to break through and have that sort of a run themselves in the near future.

To illustrate his point O’Regan pointed to two teams who didn’t make it out of the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Villanova — a team JMU lost to 60-57 on a neutral court on Nov. 24 — went into halftime tied with top-seeded Notre Dame on Sunday, while Virginia – a squad the Dukes impressed against during a preseason scrimmage — lost a close game to South Carolina, the defending national champion.

Still, O’Regan said he is constantly striving to learn how he can maximize his team’s performances from watching and studying other teams’ success.

“It’s a really fine line from being where we are and from being where they are,” O’Regan said. “With our group — I hate using young — but we need more of those experiences to just get over the top. I think we have a chance to be close, you see Buffalo and Central Michigan, they’re Division I players just like you and what has made them get over the top?

“Maybe it’s belief, maybe it’s how hard you worked in the offseason, maybe it’s how hard you work in practice every day, but you’re right on the cusp of these teams that are in the Sweet 16. To me, I want them to continue to believe that we belong in that conversation.”

One of O’Regan’s favorite case studies is the team most people assume is going to win the championship — Connecticut. The top-ranked Huskies are 186-2 over the past five seasons, including 34-0 so far this year, and have entered the NCAA Tournament unbeaten in four of the last five years.

UConn made the headlines Saturday by breaking the NCAA Tournament record for points in a quarter (55), half (94) and game (140) during its 140-52 first-round win over St. Francis (Pa.). Some pundits believed that type of result is bad for the sport, but O’Regan said he disagrees that the Huskies’ success is a failure for the other Division I teams in the country.

“I’m a big believer in appreciating excellence and I appreciate that excellence,” O’Regan said. “I love watching them, I like studying [Geno Auriemma], I like studying their program. It’s one of the things I’ve really learned to appreciate because it’s really, really hard to do that and it goes against a lot of human nature to do that.

“I really watch excellence and really try to study it and I don’t think it’s ever bad for the sport. If you don’t like it, go beat them, make that your challenge.”