HARRISONBURG — Entering his third season as James Madison women’s basketball coach, Sean O’Regan has the art of putting together a basketball schedule down to a science.

It’s probably why, even before O’Regan took over the program, former Dukes coach Kenny Brooks left the scheduling duties to his then longtime assistant.

“Certainly part of the scheduling plan is going to places where you are going to be represented in the arena,” O’Regan said. “So, Richmond, Hampton Roads and D.C. areas are all spots we want to get back to. All the while, we got to keep our RPI as high as possible.”

Scheduling with a purpose has contributed to JMU becoming a postseason mainstay under Brooks and now O’Regan. The Dukes haven’t turned away from tough competition.

This season, JMU opens against George Washington at the Convocation Center and also has non-conference games at home against Dayton, Georgetown and St. John’s with road trips to Maryland and Wake Forest. Several of those are contests that, win or lose, could help build a résumé in the eyes of tournament selection committees.

Since O’Regan returned to his alma mater for the 2007-08 season, the Dukes have played in the postseason every year, making the NCAA Tournament five times. O’Regan has guided JMU to the WNIT his first two seasons as head coach, and with practice officially beginning Saturday, the 2018-19 Dukes are shooting for an NCAA berth.

But engaging recruits, alumni and fans also remains a factor in choosing opponents, which is part of the reason there is some frustration on the Dukes part it can’t get some old rivals to play.

“If I could outline my scheduling goals, it would be local names that people know,” O’Regan said. “One of the things we’ve really tried to do and failed to do, is get the old [Colonial Athletic Association] teams that left. George Mason, VCU and Old Dominion, those are three I’d really like to have every year on the schedule.”

But those schools haven’t agreed to resume series with JMU as members of a new conference.

“I have a great deal of respect for Sean and the JMU program,” VCU coach Beth O’Boyle said. “We schedule non-conference games in a way that best positions us to compete in the extremely competitive Atlantic 10. The A-10 has been a multi-bid league for both the NCAA Tournament and WNIT, so we look at a variety of things when scheduling our non-conference slate. JMU is a former conference opponent who we’ve played many times. We currently don’t have openings on the schedule for next season but would be open to those down the road.”

In the meantime, O’Regan has looked to the Washington area, which is a short bus ride away and home to about 30,000 Madison alumni. The Dukes also play at Liberty and Hampton this season and O’Regan said a series with Virginia would happen in the near future.

“The Georgetown and George Washington games,” O’Regan said. “Those are two really good teams that are less than two hours away. Last year we were taking road trips to St. John’s, and I prefer not to do that and be able to travel in the two-and-a-half to three-hour radius. We also have Hampton on the schedule, so we’ll be back in the 757 area, too, and I know we have some alumni down there.”

But there’s a team in that area code O’Regan and many JMU fans would prefer to play and it’s one which shares the Dukes’ history of success in the sport.

“You’re trying to get the best competition you can, but I think having Old Dominion — a home-and-home with them — that would be on my wish list No. 1,” O’Regan said.

“I guess they just haven’t felt like their program was ready to start that series up, which is a disappointment to me. You are talking about, in women’s basketball, two historically good teams in the same state. How many years was that rivalry just awesome? I can remember a year when they were ranked No. 11 and we had 6,000 in the Convo and wound up beating them. Right now, that rivalry is certainly dormant.”