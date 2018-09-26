HARRISONBURG — With NCAA rules regarding offseason workouts ever evolving and the date when teams can begin practicing together moving earlier each year, the official start of college basketball practice doesn’t mean as much as it once did.

Unless you’re James Madison sophomore Zach Jacobs.

The 6-8 forward from Richmond is the quintessential gym rat, a player who will tell you a three-hour practice session with the coaches is no excuse to go easy on his individual workout later. But Tuesday’s official first day of practice at the Convocation Center meant even more to Jacobs after he missed the entire preseason last year with an injury.

“I came back right before the first game last season,” Jacobs said. “So I missed all that getting up and down the court, all kinds of scout team stuff. So it feels really good to get out here and do all that in a practice setting. I’m really happy about it.”

Jacobs recovered in time to play in all 32 games for the Dukes last season, averaging three points and 3.1 rebounds a contest. But while fellow freshmen Darius Banks and Matt Lewis excelled to the point of making the Colonial Athletic Association’s All-Freshman team, Jacobs was playing catch up in the early part of the season.

But as the year went on, Jacobs found more ways to contribute, particularly with his defense and rebounding, averaging nearly five rebounds a game in the final month of the regular season.

Since the season ended last March, he’s been working on improving all facets of his game to increase his production on both ends of the court and complement senior Develle Phillips in the post.

“Zach missed all the preseason last year and I know he’s been working really hard through the summer,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “He’s out there now and I think he’s one of those guys who, what he’s done in the summer with conditioning and all that, should really help.”

The Dukes return Banks, Lewis and second-team All-CAA guard Stuckey Mosley in the backcourt, but frontcourt remains a bit of the question mark as JMU looks to improve on last season’s 10-22 record, which included 18 losses by single digits.

Jacobs said he expects to add more scoring and rebounding in the paint, which should take pressure off both Phillips and the trio of starting guards.

“It’s time for us to go forward,” Jacobs said. “We’ve got three guys [Mosley, Banks and Lewis] who can do what they do, but being healthy now, I feel like we’re ready to do more to help them out.”

With little time to prepare for the 2017-18 season, Jacobs said he sometimes felt helpless mostly sitting on the bench as the Dukes lost so many close games early in the season. He believes this year he’ll be out on the floor helping JMU win from the start.

“Everyone asks around campus, ‘Are you going to be good this year?’” Jacobs said. “Last year, we really had like half a year together before the season and you could see it in the execution down the stretch. This year, everyone has been here throughout the summer and we should be able to take advantage of those opportunities.”