HARRISONBURG — Time and time again, Bryan Schor scrambled and avoided defenders behind the line of scrimmage before launching a pass.

The former James Madison quarterback could put together a highlight reel just off of backyard-football throws alone, and those plays typically turned into points in each of the last two seasons for the Dukes.

His successor, Pitt transfer quarterback Ben DiNucci, has similar traits but approaches the plays that fall apart with stark contrast. DiNucci scrambles until he has a window to navigate the field forward with his feet.

“I try to pride myself on being able to make plays with my legs when plays break down,” DiNucci said.

DiNucci leads JMU in rushing through three games with a team-high 25 attempts for 185 yards and a team-best three rushing scores. One of his touchdown runs came on a 17-yard pocket escape while negotiating the width of the field before finally proceeding ahead in the team’s 73-7 win last week over Robert Morris.

“Certainly Bryan was a guy that played in our system for multiple years and so we worked a lot on the scramble drill,” JMU coach Mike Houston said, “getting our head up and seeing receivers downfield.

“I think that’s something Ben is developing.”

Both Schor’s pass-first and DiNucci’s run-first attitude toward the scramble are effective, but there are reasons to be concerned about how often a quarterbacks takes off.

“You would rather your quarterback be throwing the ball than running the ball most of the time just because of the safety part of it,” Houston said. “But I think Ben has made some big plays the last couple of weeks with feet.”

Houston said ball security could also be an issue when a quarterback improvises, but that has been stressed to DiNucci after he fumbled in the red zone while moving on the run during the team’s season-opening loss at N.C. State.

“I have to have better ball security and that’s one of the things that Coach Houston and [offensive coordinator Donnie] Kirkpatrick have been harping on the last few weeks,” DiNucci said.

The end reward has the potential to be greater with a throw on the run as well, especially when the offense still has a long way to go. Defensive backs are more likely to fail trying to stay with receivers in one-on-one coverage through an extended play than the whole defense is able to forget about a quarterback as he’s sprinting forward with the ball.

Coincidentally, JMU’s opponent this week, William & Mary, started to unravel against the Dukes last year when Schor completed a 37-yard pass to wide receiver Ishmael Hyman on a third-and-10 as the pocket collapsed and the signal-caller was forced to his right before firing on target.

“I thought we did a pretty good job against Schor and getting pressure on him and trying to contain him,” William & Mary coach Jimmye Laycock said after JMU beat the Tribe 46-14 last year in Williamsburg. “But you got to give him his due, too.

“Early in that ball game, he made a play that was just unbelievable when he got flushed out of the pocket and made that throw.”

It led to a touchdown just as his other on-the-move tosses helped JMU score against William & Mary that day.

“That was a game where people they look at the final score and they forget just how hard fought of a game that was,” Houston said. “And William & Mary had defended us very, very well especially our run game in the first half.

“It was Bryan’s ability to create and make some plays with his arm while he was on the run that kind of gave us some scoring opportunities there in the first half.”

When DiNucci does throw, it’s mostly from the pocket, but he’s completing 76 percent of his throws. He’s connected with three different receivers for touchdowns.

“I think that [DiNucci] will continue to develop that part of his game,” Houston said. “And the other part of it is that I think he’s thrown it well in the pocket.”