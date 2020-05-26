Zach Horton was able to see it.

Before the Northside (Roanoke) tight end committed to James Madison this past Saturday, the Dukes showed him all the ways they envision him contributing in the years to come.

And having a current NFL player to showcase as the primary example only added intrigue for Horton, he said. According to Horton, JMU tight ends coach Grant Cain had prepared clips of former starting tight end Dylan Stapleton, who inked an undrafted free agent contract with the Houston Texans last month, to share.

“On a Zoom call, we watched film of how they used [Stapleton],” Horton said. “And how they use their tight ends is lined up on the line right next to the tackle. You’ll see them in the slot and in the backfield as an H-back in motion. You’ll see them all around the field, that’s for sure, and they had the right guy to do that last year. We watched film of him and he’s one heck of a player.”

Horton said he’s excited the Dukes expect their tight ends to be versatile. He considers himself an all-around athlete capable of filling those roles.

The 6-foot-4, 231-pounder was an All-Blue Ridge District first-team tight end choice and a Virginia High School League All-Region 3D second-team selection at the position as a junior. Horton thrived at defensive end for Northside, too, proving his athleticism while racking up 93 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 15 sacks to earn Co-Blue Ridge District Defensive Player of the Year honors.

“Throughout this whole process JMU has been real good to me and has always kept in contact with me,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of Zoom calls over this whole time period, and not only did they recruit me for football, but I felt like I was one of them as family, so they treated me very well.”