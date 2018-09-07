HARRISONBURG – Cardon Johnson had options – play his college football games close to home or at least a few hours away.

“I had local schools offer,” the running back said. “Norfolk State, Hampton, and then a partial from Temple, Bowling Green, Charlotte. So it was a variety of schools, but the top two I was looking at were James Madison and Old Dominion.”

Had he went with the Monarchs, Johnson’s home venue would’ve been Foreman Field in Norfolk, located about 24 miles from where he went to high school at Warwick. But Johnson elected to sign with JMU.

In the sixth season of Johnson’s college career, he will finally play a game in Norfolk as Norfolk State hosts to the No. 2 Dukes today at Dick Price Stadium, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.

“It’s an exciting time,” Johnson said. “This is the closest game to home I think since I’ve been at JMU. It’ll be exciting to have the family out, have some good friends out, but I just want to stay focused.

“I want to go down, compete well, and just have fun. I want to enjoy the moment.”

JMU (0-1) beat Norfolk State (1-0) 75-14 last year in Harrisonburg, and this return trip that ends a home-and-home series between the two schools is just the third time in Madison football history the Dukes will play in Norfolk.

Third-year JMU coach Mike Houston, who wasn’t leading the program when the game was scheduled, said the primary positive of playing the Spartans on the road is to give a chunk of his team a homecoming.

JMU nickel cornerback Wayne Davis and linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey will play in the city for the first time since they were high school teammates at Lake Taylor. Linebacker KeShaun Moore is from nearby Suffolk and Johnson and linebacker Dimitri Holloway are Newport News natives.

“We’ve got a lot of guys from that area,” Houston said. “So it kind of makes it an exciting time for their families, an exciting time for them to be back close to home, and maybe some friends can come to the game that don’t necessarily have the ability to make it to JMU.”

Norfolk State coach Latrell Scott knows Davis and Tucker-Dorsey well through recruiting. Scott also allows area players to work out in his weight room during the offseason while they’re home.

“All those guys have spent a ton of time over here,” Scott said. “We recruited Tucker-Dorsey, and he picked Madison. We recruited Wayne twice. He picked Ohio State the first time and Madison the second, but they’re great kids, local kids. We consider them our kids.

“When I got here to Norfolk State, I told those guys that the door will always be open to you in the summers and when you’re home to work out, and we’ve got five or six Lake Taylor kids on our team, so it’s a familiar situation.

“But I’m a fan of these state of Virginia football games because it gives guys that were high school teammates and coaches who have worked together [a chance] to play, and so it’s kind of a community event this week for us.”

Scott said for his team to stay competitive with the Dukes this year the Spartans will have to avoid making mistakes they made a year ago.

Norfolk State threw an interception, gave up a couple of sacks and a safety in addition to 472 rushing yards to JMU last year.

“Everything,” Scott said of his concerns entering today’s contest. “Defensively, they’re good up front, really good linebackers, and I know they’re down some people in the secondary, but [JMU defensive coordinator] Bob Trott’s got a great unit and does a tremendous job coordinating the unit.

“Offensively, the transfer quarterback [Ben DiNucci] stepped in and it looks like it’s been a seamless transition with him in the offense. Four of the five offensive linemen are back and all the running backs are back, so that’s a formidable group. Probably my favorite player on their team is the wide receiver [Riley Stapleton].”

Stapleton had nine catches for 88 yards and a touchdown in JMU’s season-opening loss at N.C. State last week. Dating back to the 2017 postseason the 6-foot-5 receiver has 32 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns in his last five games.

Johnson, who returned to game action last week for the first time since suffering a season-ending Achilles injury against Norfolk State last year, said he believes the running game will be the Dukes’ offensive identity in 2018.

Johnson was limited to 7 rushing yards against N.C. State, but JMU rushed for 163 yards as a team.

“We’ll keep improving,” Johnson said. “But the running backs, we stayed on our keys and were physical, and upfront the O-line played well at the point of contact.”

He also said he had no regrets about the decision he made years ago to join the Dukes, one that coincidentally came the last time they matched up with Old Dominion.

“I did commit on my official visit when they played ODU,” Johnson said before breaking into a chuckle. “So both staffs were there and I don’t know if ODU knew I was there, but I was definitely in the building.

“The JMU fans were great and even though they took the loss, I was still like, ‘This is where my heart is and this is where I want to be at.’”