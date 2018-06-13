HARRISONBURG — At the least, Latrell Scott expects the matchup to be better than it was in 2017.

Last year, the Norfolk State coach and his team departed Harrisonburg after taking a 75-14 loss to James Madison. The Dukes rushed for 472 yards, had seven rushing scores and limited Norfolk State to 91 yards of total offense in the contest.

“It was embarrassing leaving that stadium last year,” said Scott, a former JMU assistant who enters his fourth season as Spartans headman.

Norfolk State hosts the Dukes on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. in the teams’ second all-time meeting.

“I think playing people like James Madison is tremendous for Norfolk State as a whole,” Scott said. “It gives our fans, our administration and everybody the ability to see what we’re trying to be. From [JMU vice president Charlie] King to [athletic director Jeff] Bourne down to [coach] Mike Houston, those guys have done a tremendous job building that program. And having worked there, I understand what goes into that.

“They’ve invested a ton of money and I think it’s good for other people to be able to see, and I think James Madison is a great football team and it’s a great program. But James Madison shouldn’t be 60 points better than us.”

Scott said the familiarity between players on the rosters should push Norfolk State to be more competitive against JMU. Norfolk State finished 4-7 overall and 4-4 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference last year.

Both the Dukes and Spartans recruit Richmond and the 757. Bishop Sullivan Catholic, Highland Springs and Lake Taylor high schools have former players on both teams.

“I think that’s something our kids need to take personally,” Scott said. “They’re playing against their friends. They’re playing against their high school teammates.

“I know [defensive back] Wayne Davis just transferred [to JMU from Ohio State] and [linebacker Diamonte] Tucker-Dorsey is there, and we’ve got a ton of Lake Taylor kids on our team.”

Scott said he told Davis that the Spartans would’ve taken him after the former Buckeye announced his decision to transfer.

Instead, Davis will likely take a starting role in the Dukes’ secondary.

On offense, Norfolk State will stick with Juwan Carter at quarterback after he earned the starting job following a battle with Tripp Harrington through the first three games last year. Harrington has since moved to defensive back.

Carter, a sophomore, threw for 1,827 yards and 13 touchdowns compared to only six interceptions in his first fall on campus at Norfolk State after starring at Highland Springs where he was the Virginia High School League Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year.

“He’s starting to understand college football,” Scott said of Carter. “Obviously, he was a great high school quarterback and won two state championships. But when you get into college the preparation is different.

“We had to bulk him up a bit because he got banged up with the shots that quarterbacks can take here or there, and I think he understands the game and not just plays.

“We spent time together this spring and he understands the offense, the protections, where he’s throwing the ball, why he’s throwing the ball, and he’s still got steps we need him to take, but our team has the ability to be as good as he is.”

Senior Marcus Taylor returns at wide receiver after earning All-MEAC honors last year for his 60 catches, 629 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Junior running back Aaron Savage is back as well, and Scott said center Wes Jones and tackle Kenneth Kirby are reliable offensive linemen.

Senior linebacker Quintreil Chung leads Norfolk State’s defense, Scott said.

Chung began 2017 as a running back, but was moved to linebacker during the Spartans’ loss at JMU. He made 11 tackles in the game. N.C. State transfer Deshaywn Middleton is back at defensive tackle and junior defensive back J.T. Wahee returns coming off a four-interception season.

“We graduated eight seniors last year and only have nine seniors on this year’s roster,” Scott said. “But this is the very first team that everyone who will play has played in games before. I think that means a lot.”

To avoid another wide-margin loss to the Dukes, Scott said JMU can’t score 35 points in a quarter like it did in the second quarter of last season’s meeting. Those 35 points tied a JMU school record for most points in a quarter.

“It’s like a basketball team, they have runs,” Scott said. “At the end of the first quarter, it’s a decent game and at the end of the half, it’s a different ballgame.

“And I don’t know if we’re in a situation where we can say we’ve closed the gap because they continue to do things to extend the gap. I think, personally, that Madison is one of the top three teams in the state of Virginia, if not top two, and we’ve got a long way to go before we get there. But we should be able to be more competitive and play with a little more pride versus those guys at home.”