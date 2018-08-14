No Words Needed For JMU CBs
Seniors In The Secondary Can Communicate With A Look
HARRISONBURG — Jimmy Moreland, Curtis Oliver and Rashad Robinson won’t ever scream across the field to get each other’s attention.
In fact, no words are needed at all for the three senior cornerbacks at James Madison.
“I actually can say that we can look at each other and know what we’re doing,” Moreland said. “When it happens, we know how to move around.”
The Dukes have only four starters back from last season’s defense, but three of them are the cornerbacks. Moreland and Robinson play the traditional corner spots, and Oliver mans the nickel position.
Entering 2018, Robinson is a preseason STATS FCS All-American first-team choice and Moreland is a third-team pick. Both Robinson and Moreland were selected to the preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association team.
Last season, Moreland finished second in the FCS with eight interceptions and Robinson had seven as the Dukes led the country with 31. The trio combined for 171 tackles and 30 pass breakups.
“Playing together going on our fourth year now, which is crazy to think about,” Robinson said. “But we can do things now that we couldn’t do, for instance, in our sophomore year.
“I can look at Curtis at nickel and we know what each other are doing, or I can look at Jimmy at the other corner and we know what each other are doing. It’s crazy to think about, but we definitely have a chemistry.”
Moreland and Robinson said junior cornerback Charles Tutt is as synced up with them as possible even though Tutt missed all of last year with an ACL injury. Tutt is still limited, wearing a non-contact red jersey through nine training camp practices.
Tutt, Robinson and Oliver all came to JMU as part of the same 2015 recruiting class.
“I was here recruiting them,” Moreland said. “I was Rashad’s host, so it feels good to still be here with him. A lot of players came in with him, but a lot of them aren’t here, so to be in the same position group with everyone still together, it’s a great feeling.
“But I think it’s based on friendship. We know our ins and outs. We know what we want to do and how we want to do it. We can look at each other and just get that little instinct.”
And that’s what JMU coach Mike Houston and defensive coordinator Bob Trott said they hope can anchor and stabilize a unit that will have seven new starters when the Dukes open at N.C. State on Sept. 1.
The Wolfpack brings back senior quarterback Ryan Finley, who projects as an NFL Draft pick come spring, and three of his top four receivers.
“There are certain parts of your defense that are going to be stronger than others each year,” Houston said. “So you kind of play to your strengths and use that with your game-plan stuff.
“Certainly, having those guys out there with their experience, we can do some things this year that we can’t do every year. So, I think, you certainly use your strengths to cover up where you may not be as strong.”
Moreland said it took time and effort away from the field to develop unity among the position group.
Robinson, Oliver and Tutt were roommates in the past, and Moreland would hang out there. They eat meals together, play video games together and try to keep the team relaxed during the course of a season.
Moreland said he’s best in the group at Madden and Fortnite, but that Tutt is as good with NBA 2K18. Robinson said his closest friends in the football program are Moreland, Oliver and Tutt.
“The whole team says we’re the class clowns of the team,” Moreland said. “But we always keep the energy going. We always keep the whole team happy and smiling.
“But I think the relationship off the field translates to it on the field because we all play right next to each other.”
It’s one of the reasons why Oliver is also taking reps at outside linebacker when the Dukes depart from their nickel package at practice. In the past, he’d come off the field as JMU subbed in bigger-bodied defensive personnel.
Houston said Oliver might still come off if the situation dictates it, but that it would happen less.
“Curtis is the most aggressive out of all of us three,” Robinson said. “He really takes on the bigger guys like no other and like I haven’t ever seen, so I really question sometimes like Curtis, ‘How you do that, man?’
“But it can help a whole lot, especially with the chemistry in the secondary. Our league is very good and we play a lot of good receivers, so playing with us three on the field from start to finish, it really shows how far we’ve come with the chemistry we have.”
Trott said returning Moreland, Oliver and Robinson gives the Dukes a chance to keep improving as the opener nears.
“I think experience might be more important than pure talent,” Trott said. “So in a phase where we’re sort of starting over to replace some people, the guys that are coming back are invaluable because they’ve been in the trenches, they’ve been in the battle, they know what it’s like.
“They’re good football players. You can tell that. The way they play, they can make adjustments and they compete.”