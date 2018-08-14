HARRISONBURG — Jimmy Moreland, Curtis Oliver and Rashad Robinson won’t ever scream across the field to get each other’s attention.

In fact, no words are needed at all for the three senior cornerbacks at James Madison.

“I actually can say that we can look at each other and know what we’re doing,” Moreland said. “When it happens, we know how to move around.”

The Dukes have only four starters back from last season’s defense, but three of them are the cornerbacks. Moreland and Robinson play the traditional corner spots, and Oliver mans the nickel position.

Entering 2018, Robinson is a preseason STATS FCS All-American first-team choice and Moreland is a third-team pick. Both Robinson and Moreland were selected to the preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association team.

Last season, Moreland finished second in the FCS with eight interceptions and Robinson had seven as the Dukes led the country with 31. The trio combined for 171 tackles and 30 pass breakups.

“Playing together going on our fourth year now, which is crazy to think about,” Robinson said. “But we can do things now that we couldn’t do, for instance, in our sophomore year.

“I can look at Curtis at nickel and we know what each other are doing, or I can look at Jimmy at the other corner and we know what each other are doing. It’s crazy to think about, but we definitely have a chemistry.”

Moreland and Robinson said junior cornerback Charles Tutt is as synced up with them as possible even though Tutt missed all of last year with an ACL injury. Tutt is still limited, wearing a non-contact red jersey through nine training camp practices.

Tutt, Robinson and Oliver all came to JMU as part of the same 2015 recruiting class.

“I was here recruiting them,” Moreland said. “I was Rashad’s host, so it feels good to still be here with him. A lot of players came in with him, but a lot of them aren’t here, so to be in the same position group with everyone still together, it’s a great feeling.

“But I think it’s based on friendship. We know our ins and outs. We know what we want to do and how we want to do it. We can look at each other and just get that little instinct.”