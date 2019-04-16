HARRISONBURG — Not all players inside James Madison’s locker room were ready for Curt Cignetti to be their new coach earlier this offseason.

“When Cignetti came, I was thinking, ‘Oh man. He’s not going to like me,’” Dukes redshirt freshman safety Que Reid said. “I left him hanging.”

Before Reid, a Concord, N.C., native, arrived at JMU, his college decision came down to Madison or Elon.

And at Elon, where Cignetti was the coach for two seasons ahead of taking the same job with the Dukes this past December, he recruited Reid hard. So did Reid’s new position coach, Ryan Smith, who was in the same role with the Phoenix under Cignetti.

Cignetti knew of Reid because when Cignetti was an assistant at N.C. State from 2000 through 2006, Reid’s dad, Lamont Reid, played cornerback and was a kick returner there.

“In the recruiting process, it was hard. It was here or it was Elon,” Que Reid said. “The thing is, I really didn’t tell them no. I just left ‘em hanging, so it was a bad thing to do.”

Trepidation valid.

Lamont Reid, now the athletic director at Anacostia High School in Washington, D.C., said he didn’t let his son worry about it, though.

Following his college days at N.C. State, Lamont spent time in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.

“Basically I told Que, it worked out how it should’ve worked out,” Lamont said. “Because if he went with Coach Cignetti at Elon, the opportunity probably would’ve still came for Coach Cignetti to take the opportunity at JMU and it would’ve been an opportunity missed for Que to play for him.

“So it happened to all work out for both parties.”

According to Que, neither Cignetti nor Smith held grudges this spring.

Que Reid took all his snaps with the first-team defense since 2018 starter Adam Smith was sidelined for the entirety of the spring due to an injury.

“Ever since Coach Cignetti got here, he’s taken me under his wing,” Reid said. “And Coach Smith has taken me under his wing to make sure I’m good, I understand the plays and stuff like that. It’s been a good experience.”

Following Saturday’s spring game, defensive end John Daka said he thought Reid was one of the younger players to really improve over the past five weeks.

“Definitely a lot better,” Reid said of his own progress. “It’s just being able to read and understand what routes are coming and being able to use your eyes.

“Earlier when spring ball started, I never used my eyes. Once the receiver broke out of his route, I was looking back at the quarterback. As the days keep coming, I’m just working on my eyes and making sure I’m coming out of my break strong enough and being able to break on the ball. That’s the biggest thing for me, just working on my eyes, improving my eyes and just making sure I’m there to make the play.”

Reid has given himself a chance to at least compete for playing time come August camp.

And seeing Reid battle receivers, try to pick off passes or make tackles had to give Cignetti flashbacks throughout the spring to when Lamont was doing the same against the coach’s offensive players.

Cignetti was the quarterbacks coach when Philip Rivers started for the Wolfpack and Lamont was on the defense.

“I guess that means you’re getting older,” Cignetti said. “That’s probably every coach’s answer to that question through the years.

“His dad was a really good player for us, then played for the Arizona Cardinals. But Que is a really good prospect, too, and he’s had a good spring.”

Lamont said Cignetti was always a knowledgeable assistant at N.C. State and that he’s excited to see what Que can learn from Cignetti over the next few seasons at JMU.

“A lot of the guys that coached me, they’re still coaching collegiate ball,” Lamont said. “They’d inquire about Que to see where he was at and everything. But I didn’t really know who was going to have the opportunity, if any of those guys, to coach him.

“And I know in the recruiting process I talked with Coach Cignetti in regards to my son when he was recruiting him, so everything just came back full circle with Coach Cignetti being able to coach him now.”

Said Que: “It’s really crazy how small the world is and how things can pan out your way.”