HARRISONBURG – It was a return to form for James Madison’s offense.

Quarterback Ben DiNucci accounted for four touchdowns, wide receiver Riley Stapleton hauled in two of them and running back Cardon Johnson rushed for another as the No. 9 Dukes beat Rhode Island 48-31 in Colonial Athletic Association action on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The two offenses combined for 764 yards and 47 first downs, but a run of 21 straight points in the first half for JMU allowed the Dukes (7-3, 5-2 CAA) to separate from the Rams (5-5, 3-4 CAA).

DiNucci was 18-of-25 for 227 yards and threw four passing scores in the same game for the first time in his career. He had only two passing touchdowns total in his previous four starts.

His 15-yard touchdown pass to Kyndel Dean with 4:28 to play iced the game. Dean had a team-best five catches for 86 yards and the score.

JMU tallied 13 more points than its season average entering Saturday and the offense had at least 200 passing yards and 195 rushing yards for the first time since the Dukes’ September win at Richmond.

DiNucci was benched after turning the ball over twice in the first two possessions of the Dukes’ loss at New Hampshire last week.