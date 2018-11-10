HARRISONBURG — The attitude remains the same, the approach hasn’t differed.

“We might have had some setbacks,” James Madison sixth-year senior running back Cardon Johnson said. “And we’ve been through some adversity, but I feel like we still have confidence, we’re still sticking together and we’re still out here competing hard. So I feel like we can definitely finish out the season strong.”

The No. 9 Dukes (6-3, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association) will need to do that beginning today when they host Rhode Island (5-4, 3-3 CAA) at Bridgeforth Stadium.

JMU has dropped two conference contests this season including last week’s 35-24 disappointment at New Hampshire. In each of the past two years, the Dukes rolled through league play unbeaten en route to back-to-back FCS national championship game appearances.

Now, the Dukes don’t have a clear path toward defending their CAA crown and must win at least one of their last two regular-season contests to potentially earn a playoff berth if they want to play in the tournament that leads to a return to Frisco, Texas.

“What you don’t want to do is start thinking really too much in the big picture right now at this time of the year,” JMU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. “You really, literally, want to play one game at a time, one play at a time and all of that.

“But it’s one of those deals where if we come back, we’re coming back full speed. And I’ll tell you what, you’re a fool if you doubt us.”

Johnson is one of 11 upperclassmen the Dukes will honor with a senior day ceremony before the 2 p.m. kickoff against the Rams, and he’s not the only veteran of the club that said this current team hasn’t yet played to its potential.

“Every moment hasn’t been a high for me and the rest of the team while I’ve been here,” senior quarterback and holder Hunter Etheridge said. “We’ve had highs and lows, and we’ve definitely had lowers lows than what we’ve experienced this year, so I think if everybody has the right mindset, which we do, then we can pull this thing out and I think we plan on doing so.”

Senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland, the school’s all-time leader for interceptions with 17, said he knows the Dukes can get to the postseason again.

“We’re young, but there’s a lot of talent on the team,” he said, “and we’ve just got to get back to playing like we did last year and the year before with all the energy and excitement that we had playing the game. We just got to get back to that.”

Moreland and the rest of the secondary will have to be at their top level to slow Rhode Island’s potent passing attack down.

Rams starting quarterback JaJuan Lawson averages 268 passing yards per game and has thrown for 13 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his passes this season. Six different Rhode Island receivers have caught touchdowns.

“They got four great receivers, their quarterback is back off of injury and they’ve got a good offensive line,” Moreland said. “So we’re looking forward to putting a lot of pressure on the quarterback and playing a lot of man coverage against them.”

Lawson said he knows to be conscious of where Moreland lines up on each snap.

“Jimmy is the difference maker in that secondary,” Lawson said. “He’s probably the best defensive back we’ve seen all year. He’s athletic, he’s a great lockdown corner and he can move with receivers and does a good job of almost eliminating them from the game.”

When the Dukes have the ball, they’ll lean on Johnson, fellow senior running back Trai Sharp and sophomore running back Percy Agyei-Obese. Kirkpatrick said Agyei-Obese would be move involved in the offense today after averaging 13.6 all-purpose yards per touch in the loss at New Hampshire.

Those three backs will have to support whoever plays quarterback, either Ben DiNucci or Cole Johnson. DiNucci has started every game this season, but was benched after just two possessions last week in favor of Johnson.

JMU coach Mike Houston hasn’t said who will start under center today.

“I don’t think they’re going to change what they do based on who is pulling the trigger,” Rhode Island coach Jim Fleming said. “I’ve been impressed with both guys, but for us we’re defending formations and we’re defending plays. We’re not overly worried about who is going to be the guy that pulls the trigger.”

As much as the game means for JMU, it might mean more for Rhode Island. The Rams need to win each of their last two to have a shot at an at-large playoff bid.

“This is our playoff game and we’re playing for the rest of our season,” Lawson said. “And we know JMU is going to come out pissed off and angry and with everything they’ve got, and we know we’re going to have to match it, especially early.

“We’re ready for a great game and we’re ready for a great environment.”

Houston said he just want to see his team return to form.

“We need to play the way this program was built,” he said.