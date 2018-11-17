TOWSON, Md. – Cardon Johnson, Trai Sharp and Ben DiNucci had all the room they needed.

The trio of teammates rushed for more than 100 yards apiece as No. 7 James Madison ran for more yards than it has in any game this season to beat No. 15 Towson 38-17 in Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

Johnson, a sixth-year senior running back, had a 76-yard touchdown run on JMU’s opening possession to set the tone for his game-best 162 rushing-yard performance.

The junior quarterback, DiNucci, had 104 rushing yards and scored three times on the ground while Sharp, a senior running back, added 107 rushing yards and a score to help the Dukes (8-3, 6-2 CAA), who rushed for 395 yards as a team, past the Tigers (7-4, 5-3 CAA).

It’s the first time three JMU players rushed for more than 100 yards in the same game since Johnson, Sharp and former quarterback Bryan Schor did it in a 2016 game against Morehead State.

The eight-win plateau has the Dukes inline for their fifth straight playoff berth.