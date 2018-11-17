TOWSON, Md. – There was no leaving it to the committee for James Madison.

“We come out the first series,” Dukes senior running back Trai Sharp said, “we’re not waiting, we’re not sitting back and we’re taking it to them.

“We had to make them stop us.”

And Towson couldn’t.

No. 7 JMU rode Sharp, sixth-year senior running back Cardon Johnson, junior quarterback Ben DiNucci and its offensive line for a season-high 395 rushing yards in a 38-17 Colonial Athletic Association victory over No. 15 Towson on Saturday at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

The win likely sends the Dukes (8-3, 6-2 CAA) to the FCS playoffs for a fifth straight year with an at-large bid, while the Tigers (7-4, 5-3 CAA) are put right on the bubble heading into Sunday’s bracket reveal. The lone concern JMU should have is whether or not it has done enough to earn a seed and first-round bye.

“Pretty impressive performance by our players,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “I’m just really pleased with a win like that to finish the regular season against a team the caliber of Towson.”

Johnson, Sharp and DiNucci all rushed for more than 100 yards to become the school’s first trio to rush for at least 100 yards in the same game since Johnson, Sharp and former quarterback Bryan Schor did it against Morehead State in 2016.

It was Johnson’s 76-yard sling-shot of a sprint past the line of scrimmage, into the secondary and eventually to the dark-shaded end zone that gave the Dukes a 7-0 lead on their first offensive possession of the contest and propelled him to his most productive effort of the year.

“You were waiting for this performance,” Houston said of Johnson, who tallied a season-best 162 rushing yards on 13 carries. “He was about as healthy as he’s been all year.

“And that moment right there, what a great way to get our offense started and it gives the whole team a lot of momentum, a lot of confidence and that was just a precursor of everything that was going to come the rest of the day.”

Johnson’s touchdown was the first 10 JMU runs that went for 10 yards or more and the first of six that went for of 20 yards or more.

“Up front they did a tremendous job,” Johnson said. “They were physical from the point of contact all day long, so they opened big lanes for the running backs to run through and once we got the second level we just had to use our legs.”

Houston said he thought the offensive line played its best game of the year on Saturday.

Running behind that group, DiNucci tallied 104 rushing yards and three scores with two touchdowns coming in the first half to build a two-touchdown advantage before the break. Sharp added 107 yards and a score in the third quarter to give the Dukes a three-touchdown lead.

“Stopping the run is a point of emphasis as long as you breathe when you play or coach football,” Towson coach Rob Ambrose said, “at any level, in any league, at any time and at times we did that very well and at times we did that subpar, and it hurt us.”

No JMU player had rushed for more than 100 yards in a game this season before the Dukes’ trip to Towson.

“There were holes all day,” DiNucci said. “It felt like every play was an explosive play, so [the offensive line is] doing a great job of winning the point of contact for us.”

While JMU’s offense marched across the field without disruption from its opening series, the Dukes’ defense limited Towson, the conference’s top scoring and total offense entering Saturday, to only 17 points.

Towson quarterback Tom Flacco, the frontrunner for CAA Offensive Player of the Year, was sacked four times and fumbled once.





Box Score

James Madison 7 17 7 7—38

Towson 7 3 0 7—17

Scoring Summary



First Quarter

JMU—Johnson 76 run (Gray kick), 8:27

TU—Leatherbury 2 pass from Flacco (O’Neill kick), 5:01

Second Quarter

TU—O’Neill 26 field goal, 14:58

JMU—DiNucci 9 run (Gray kick), 11:41

JMU—DiNucci 1 run (Gray kick), 4:51

JMU—Gray 37 field goal, 0:00

Third Quarter

JMU—Sharp 15 run (Gray kick), 1:22

Fourth Quarter

JMU—DiNucci 10 run (Gray kick), 4:12

TU—Allen 28 pass from Flacco (O’Neill kick), 1:07

Individual Stats

RUSHING—JMU: Johnson 13-162, Sharp 15-107, DiNucci 14-104, Agyei-Obese 3-22, Team 2-0. Towson: Flacco 15-52, Young 7-49, Simpson 10-42, Thaenrat 2-0.

PASSING—JMU: DiNucci 15-22-0-181. Towson: Flacco 31-50-0-372.

RECEIVING—JMU: Brown 6-41, Dean 3-56, Sharp 2-29, Eldridge 2-21, R. Stapleton 1-18, Archie 1-16. Towson: Leatherbury 10-88, Allen 6-135, Simpson 6-50, Clark 4-36, Richardson 3-41, Gallahan 1-14, Young 1-8.