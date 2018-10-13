VILLANOVA, Pa. – Fueled by D’Angelo Amos’ two punt returns for touchdowns, James Madison bounced back from its first conference loss in nearly three years.

The No. 6 Dukes used the two scores from Amos, both coming in the third quarter, to separate from Villanova for a 37-0 win over the Wildcats in Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday at Villanova Stadium.

Amos’ scores came on 89 yards and 81 yards. He became the first JMU player to score twice via punt return in the same game since Gary Clark did it against Virginia in 1983.

The points Amos provided were more than enough for the Dukes’ defense which recorded its third shutout this season.

Six different defenders – Mike Greene, Ron’Dell Carter, Adeeb Atariwa, John Daka, Jimmy Moreland and Paris Black – had sacks for the Dukes. Moreland forced a fumble on his sack, which eventually led to one of three field goals for kicker Ethan Ratke.

JMU (5-2, 3-1 CAA) dropped its first CAA game since Halloween of 2015 last week when it lost at home to Elon. Villanova fell to 3-4 overall and 0-4 in the league.