HARRISONBURG – The end result wasn’t secured until the clock hit zero and Stony Brook’s game-tying field goal attempt came up short.

It was the defensive bout James Madison thought it would be.

A second-half shutout and two fourth-quarter field goals from kicker Tyler Gray pushed No. 3 JMU to rally for a 13-10 Colonial Athletic Association win over No. 15 Stony Brook on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.

No team had a play longer than 31 yards and the Seawolves didn’t have a third-down conversion during the entire second half.

Linebacker Dimitri Holloway led the Dukes with 16 tackles while defensive back Wayne Davis recorded a sack and linebacker Landan Word intercepted a pass for the first time in his career.

JMU trailed 10-7 at halftime, so keeping Stony Brook off the scoreboard over the final 30 minutes enabled the offense enough opportunity to move the ball and take the lead. Stony Brook out-gained JMU 305 total yards to 243, but Gray made field goals of 42 yards and 25 yards.

The Dukes scored their only touchdown in the opening quarter when quarterback Ben DiNucci connected with wide receiver Kyndel Dean for a 15-yard score.

JMU (6-2, 4-1 CAA) still controls its own destiny for a share of the CAA title while the path for Stony Brook (6-2, 4-2 CAA) becomes a bit tougher.