HARRISONBURG — This is the one James Madison has pinpointed.

“It’ll be good to get a win against this kind of team,” Dukes defensive end Ron’Dell Carter said.

No. 3 JMU (5-2, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) hosts No. 15 Stony Brook (6-2, 4-1 CAA) today at 3:30 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium in a rematch of last year’s second-round playoff meeting between the two sides.

A victory for the Dukes would be their first this season over an opponent that has a winning record. The teams JMU beat are a combined 14-21 and squads that the Dukes have fallen against are a combined 10-3.

Today’s winner also stays in line for a CAA title and improves their odds for a seed in the FCS postseason.

“I definitely think this game will be a momentum builder for us,” JMU running back Cardon Johnson said.

And the Dukes, who are off their bye week, want to gain positivity with each Saturday over the final month of the season in order to enter the 24-team tournament with a chance to win it all. JMU has appeared in each of the last two FCS national championship games and captured the crown in 2016.

“We have 10 seniors total,” third-year coach Mike Houston said. “There’s maybe five playing, a handful starting, so it’s a very young group on the field playing in comparison to last year, so there’s a lot of room for growth, there’s a lot of room for improvement.

“We worked a lot on that last week and I hope we continue to see that throughout the stretch run. And if we can continue to improve I think we’ve got a shot to have a special year.”

But it all starts today with the Seawolves, who visit Harrisonburg for the fourth time in six seasons and know what to expect after they were eliminated from last year’s postseason at Bridgeforth Stadium when the Dukes beat them 26-7.

“We do know this as a program,” Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore said, “that if you don’t win Virginia, you don’t win the CAA, so we know that if we just keep our cards in line and play good football, it could come down this game being a very important game.”

Last year, Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone threw five interceptions against JMU and he’s back under center in his senior season, but probably won’t throw it as much today as he did last year.

Stony Brook boasts the CAA’s top two rushers — Jordan Gowins (101.9 yards per game) and Donald Liotine (98 yards per game) — and have a 62 percent-38 percent run-to-pass ratio.