This is the month that matters around here.

Winning in December ensures the shot to meet the lofty expectations of playing for the FCS national championship.

“You have to earn each game that you want to play,” James Madison senior safety Adam Smith said. “No game is guaranteed besides the one ahead of you.”

The second-seeded Dukes (11-1) begin their quest to reach Frisco, Texas for the third time in four seasons on Saturday when they welcome Monmouth (11-2) to Bridgeforth Stadium for a 1 p.m. second-round playoff contest.

“We understand what the history is,” JMU junior right tackle Liam Fornadel said. “We understand that there are national championships that have been won here and we understand that is our goal, ultimately, to get to Frisco and win that game. But I think our focus and mindset has been on the present and what we can do every day to continue to get better and continue to work to get ready for the next opponent that we have in front of us.”

If there was a lesson learned by members of the Dukes in last season’s stunning early exit from the playoffs, suffering a second-round loss at Colgate after winning the national title in 2016 and returning to the championship bout in 2017, it came in regard to the urgency and attentiveness each round before Texas requires.

“It’s a lot about mental toughness,” Smith said. “Last year we kind of let our guard down and thought we had the game won before we even went in there, so I think this year we’re approaching everything a little differently and understanding that each game is earned.”

First-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti explained to his players and reiterated throughout the week how dangerous the Big South champion Hawks can be.

JMU has the nation’s second-longest winning streak at 11 and Monmouth has the third longest in FCS, having won nine straight. The Hawks also have beaten two teams still alive in the playoff field – Albany and Kennesaw State – whereas JMU hasn’t faced any opponents this season that will play in the round of 16.

“I’ve been telling the team all along every game that we’ve played has become more important,” Cignetti said, “and that every play becomes more important. So this is really treated the same way.

“You don’t want to put too much pressure on the guys. They’ve got to fly around, have fun and enjoy playing and play the way we want to play, but [Monmouth has] played good competition, too. … So they’re not coming in here to lose, I can promise you that. They’re not coming into Bridgeforth Stadium to lose and we’re going to have to earn this game.”

Monmouth coach Kevin Callahan, the only headman in the program’s 27-year history, said his team’s overtime win over Albany, victory at Kennesaw State and close road loss at Montana earlier this season served as good preparation for his players ahead of the trip to Harrisonburg.

“That brings a level of confidence that they know they can be in tough games against outstanding opponents and that they can hold their own,” Callahan said.

Standout Hawks running back Pete Guerriero, who leads the FCS with 1,888 rushing yards to go along with 17 rushing scores, said: “We’re coming to win this Saturday.”

Fornadel, Smith and their teammates all agree as long as JMU’s approach and level of execution stays the same, they feel good about their chances to play in January.

The Dukes have won their last five games by an average margin of 31.8 points.

“I don’t think we change anything,” JMU senior quarterback Ben DiNucci said. “I think we keep doing exactly what we’ve been doing, and the teams that get hot in December are the ones that keep winning and keep playing, and we’re looking to do that here in these next few weeks.”

The Coaches: Callahan can recall the days not long after he accepted the job to start the Monmouth football program in August of 1992.

“There wasn’t a field to play on,” he said. “There wasn’t a football. There was nothing. Monmouth had never had football, so it really was starting from the beginning. We started as a non-scholarship program, so recruiting was challenging and there was a lot of hurdles we had to overcome, but I felt all along that Monmouth had the potential to be an FCS playoff team.”