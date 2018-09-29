HARRISONBURG — James Madison does not believe Russ Huesman.

“We’re going to have to play better than we did the last two games,” the second-year Richmond coach said earlier this week. “I think our players know that and our coaches know that.

“I think if James Madison watches us on film these last couple games they may not practice this week and rest up or get ready for their next opponent because it didn’t look good.”

Members of the No. 2 Dukes (3-1, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) said they haven’t overlooked their in-state foe, and indeed spent the week preparing with all their focus on the rival Spiders (2-2, 0-1 CAA) despite Richmond’s shaky start to the season.

Kickoff for the 36th meeting between JMU and Richmond is set for 3 p.m. today at Robins Stadium on UR’s campus.

Over the last decade, the Dukes have won six times against the Spiders, and eight of those 10 contests were decided by 10 points or less. A victory today for Madison would even the all-time series at 18 wins apiece.

“I know this game for JMU nation is important,” Dukes sixth-year senior running back Cardon Johnson said. “This is always a good matchup and this is an in-state rivalry. Every year we play them we don’t know what to expect from each team because we’re both bringing our all.”

Fellow senior backfield mate Marcus Marshall said the significance of the rivalry is stressed to all players inside JMU’s locker room. He said he learned that quickly in his first season with the program last year after transferring from Georgia Tech, when JMU coach Mike Houston and others that have been part of the series between the Dukes and Spiders spoke about it.

“It’s a lot of getting your mind right,” Marshall said. “And understanding what kind of mentality it’s going to be [on Saturday] all week long.”

Marshall said a victory over Richmond goes a long way in keeping a direct path toward a CAA championship.

JMU enters today with a CAA-record 19 straight conference wins.

“You get a feel for the rivalry pretty quick and it’s a big rivalry,” Marshall said, “but I think, as players, as opposed to fans, we don’t really get too caught up in it.

“We look at it as the next conference game, so we’re trying to focus on keeping our position in the conference.”

Two years ago, the last time the game was played at Robins Stadium, JMU used a late touchdown pass from former quarterback Bryan Schor to tight end Jonathan Kloosterman to not only leave Richmond with a win, but also ensure it would determine its own destiny. A week later, the Dukes clinched an outright league championship that helped secure a bye for the FCS playoffs in the season that JMU won its second national title in school history.

“It’s unique this year because it’s so early,” Richmond senior defensive tackle Andrew Clyde said. “But usually they’re late in the year and you know what the playoff implications are. You know it means for each team.

“Now, we don’t really know that as of yet, so it just means we have to get another win. That’s what it is. It’s getting another win against a team that’s consistently been one of the top teams, if not the top team in the country over the last couple of years.”

For JMU to beat Richmond for a third consecutive season, the Dukes’ formula likely starts with Johnson, Marshall and senior running back Trai Sharp.

In losses to Virginia and Stony Brook, the Spiders gave up 301 rushing yards and four touchdown to the Cavaliers and 335 rushing yards and two touchdowns to the Seawolves. Stony Brook running backs Donald Liotine and Jordan Gowins each rushed for more than 100 yards to help beat Richmond, 36-10, last week.

The Dukes are averaging 225.5 rushing yards per game with Johnson starting and Marshall and Sharp coming off the bench.

Last week, Johnson carried a career-high 20 times for 83 yards.

“I believe each and every time that I step onto the field that I just get more of a feel for the game,” said Johnson, who will play his fifth game after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury last year. “That the game is coming back to me the more and more that I play, and with the more and more reps I take.”

Marshall leads the team with 237 rushing yards while averaging 8.5 yards per carry. Sharp scored his first touchdown of the season last week in a win over William & Mary.

“My approach is that we’ve got a lot of talent in the backfield,” Marshall said. “I feel comfortable with any guy starting any game and with Cardon being as talented as he is, I can always ask him what’s going on out there on the field, and he lets me know what he’s seeing out there, so when I get out there, I’m ready to go.”