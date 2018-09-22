HARRISONBURG – Ben DiNucci threw for two touchdowns, Marcus Marshall and Trai Sharp each rushed for one and James Madison blanked William & Mary 51-0 to open Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Dukes (3-1, 1-0 CAA) pushed their conference-winning streak to 19 straight victories while William & Mary fell to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the league.

Each of DiNucci’s touchdown passes went to a different Stapleton brother as the pair became first set of brothers in JMU history to score touchdowns in the same game.

Tight end Dylan Stapleton had a 5-yard scoring catch to put JMU on the board in the opening quarter. Wide receiver Riley Stapleton’s 11-yard grab pushed the team’s lead to 24-0 five minutes into the second half.

That was plenty enough offense for the Dukes’ defense, which limited the Tribe to 132 total yards and seven first downs while tallying three sacks and forcing four turnovers including cornerback Jimmy Moreland’s 56-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The 51-point margin of victory is the largest in the 41-year rivalry series between JMU and William & Mary.