HARRISONBURG – Quarterback Ben DiNucci accounted for five touchdowns, running back Marcus Marshall scored twice and No. 2 James Madison throttled Robert Morris 73-7 on Thursday in its home opener at Bridgeforth Stadium.

DiNucci’s fly-sweep touch pass to Marshall resulted in a 39-yard touchdown on the Dukes’ opening series to get JMU started.

From there, it was an onslaught of explosive plays – Marshall added an 81-yard scoring run, DiNucci had a 17-yard touchdown run, running back Percy Agyei-Obese had an 80-yard sprint into the end zone and cornerback Jimmy Moreland had an interception return for a 20-yard touchdown.

Moreland’s interception was the 15th of his career to set the school’s all-time interception record, which was set by former safety Raven Greene last season.

The Dukes (2-1) held Robert Morris (1-2) to 223 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers.

