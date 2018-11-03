No. 2 JMU Not Looking Past Cats
Fourth Meeting In Three Years Between Dukes And UNH
HARRISONBURG — There was no treating New Hampshire like an inferior opponent — at least not for James Madison.
Ahead of today’s contest between the two sides, the No. 2 Dukes (6-2, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association) prepared for the version of the Wildcats (2-6, 1-4 CAA) they’ve grown deep respect for over the last few seasons instead of the struggling bunch UNH has been this year. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in Durham, N.H.
“We’ve played them so many times since I’ve been here,” third-year JMU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. “And it’s the same guys.
“This is a program that’s been to the playoffs 14 years in a row, so they’re used to playing and winning. They’re used to competing and we totally expect that again.”
Today will mark the fourth time in three seasons the conference foes will square off. JMU beat UNH twice in 2016, once in the regular season at UNH and again in the FCS playoffs at Bridgeforth Stadium en route to a national title. Last year, the Dukes shut out the Wildcats 21-0.
“It’s basically the same team as last year,” JMU linebacker Landan Word said. “They’ve got their quarterback back and he’s a really athletic kid who has a good arm, but we have to find a way to stop him. We have to find a way to stop their offense.
“… And they’re known to throw crazy formations at you with muddle huddle in the middle of the field, so you have to have good eyes and everyone has to be locked in and focused.”
Said Dukes defensive coordinator Bob Trott: “They’re still doing the stuff they’ve always done, which takes a lot of mental preparation, but that’s why they do it. They got good players and they’ve got good weapons and most of them are healthy now, but we’ve played against these guys before, so I think our older kids know what kind of situation this is.”
The Wildcats quarterback, senior Trevor Knight, missed all of September with a shoulder injury after he was tabbed as the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year in July.
He threw for 158 yards and rushed for 27 yards and two touchdowns to help UNH win last week at Villanova. Knight’s dual-threat ability created enough space for running back Carlos Washington to carry for 179 rushing yards and two scores in the same victory.
When JMU blanked New Hampshire last season, the Dukes limited Knight to 136 passing yards, an interception and minus-5 rushing yards. As a team, the Wildcats averaged just 0.8 yards per rush that day.
“We’ve got to rattle their quarterback, because once we get to him, they become one dimensional,” Word said. “And taking the run game away is the game-changer.
“It shifts the whole game. It makes a team dive deep into their playbook and find things that they can do once they know they can’t get anything on you in the run game. We’ve proved that we can stop the run over the last couple of weeks and we’ve forced teams to find other ways to gain yards and that’s what we got to do this week, too.”
JMU ranks third in FCS for scoring defense (9.8 points per game), fifth for total defense (259.1 yards per game) and is one of 10 teams nationally yielding less than 100 yards per game on the ground.
Word and fellow linebacker Dimitri Holloway combined for 26 tackles, three tackles for loss, and an interception in the Dukes’ win over Stony Brook last week.
“It’s the same formula for them,” 20th-year New Hampshire coach Sean McDonnell said. “They’re going to play great defense and it starts with their front four and their linebackers. Holloway is playing extremely well and then you go to the backend between Jimmy Moreland, Curtis Oliver and D’Angelo Amos, they’re very long, athletic and they allow their defense to run to the football as they play man-to-man coverage back there.”
Trott said an opponent that understands what JMU wants to do on defense isn’t new to him and that his unit faces it each week.
For Kirkpatrick, it’s trickier, because he has to figure out what plays will work for his offense.
“The toughest part is that you debate between changing up to get the element of surprise,” Kirkpatrick said, “and then at the same time you don’t want to get to where you’re making too many mistakes because you’re letting the opponent dictate what you do and then you’re playing left-handed, so you just have to balance that a bit.
“You have a plan and we work really hard on the plan and it’s all laid out and you think about all these scenarios and you play ‘em out, but inevitably you get to the game, things change and you have to adjust.”
In each of the three previous meetings, McDonnell and company tried to take JMU’s rushing attack away, but the Dukes countered by thriving with a strong passing game. Former starting quarterback Bryan Schor combined to throw for 11 touchdowns in three games against UNH.
JMU is 10-8 all-time against New Hampshire and is 4-5 in the meetings played at Wildcat Stadium.