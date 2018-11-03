HARRISONBURG — There was no treating New Hampshire like an inferior opponent — at least not for James Madison.

Ahead of today’s contest between the two sides, the No. 2 Dukes (6-2, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association) prepared for the version of the Wildcats (2-6, 1-4 CAA) they’ve grown deep respect for over the last few seasons instead of the struggling bunch UNH has been this year. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in Durham, N.H.

“We’ve played them so many times since I’ve been here,” third-year JMU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. “And it’s the same guys.

“This is a program that’s been to the playoffs 14 years in a row, so they’re used to playing and winning. They’re used to competing and we totally expect that again.”

Today will mark the fourth time in three seasons the conference foes will square off. JMU beat UNH twice in 2016, once in the regular season at UNH and again in the FCS playoffs at Bridgeforth Stadium en route to a national title. Last year, the Dukes shut out the Wildcats 21-0.

“It’s basically the same team as last year,” JMU linebacker Landan Word said. “They’ve got their quarterback back and he’s a really athletic kid who has a good arm, but we have to find a way to stop him. We have to find a way to stop their offense.

“… And they’re known to throw crazy formations at you with muddle huddle in the middle of the field, so you have to have good eyes and everyone has to be locked in and focused.”

Said Dukes defensive coordinator Bob Trott: “They’re still doing the stuff they’ve always done, which takes a lot of mental preparation, but that’s why they do it. They got good players and they’ve got good weapons and most of them are healthy now, but we’ve played against these guys before, so I think our older kids know what kind of situation this is.”