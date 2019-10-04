HARRISONBURG — There are enough responsibilities for Mac Patrick.

Before the snap he needs to scan the opposing front, keep a peripheral view for blitzing defenders and communicate whatever he sees to the other four offensive linemen around him.

“We honestly don’t care who is back there because they are all great [running] backs,” said Patrick, James Madison’s senior center and team captain. “No matter who they plug in there, they’re all extremely skilled and if we open up the holes for ‘em, they’re going to hit it and get a great gain.”

That plan worked last week when six JMU rushers combined 336 yards and five touchdowns in its fourth consecutive victory.

Saturday, the No. 2 Dukes (4-1, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) will try to keep their rushing attack rolling in the last of three straight road games when they travel to No. 24 Stony Brook (4-1, 1-0 CAA) for a 6 p.m. league kickoff at LaValle Stadium on Long Island where the Seawolves will counteract with a similar attack.

The two sides top the conference for rushing offense and rushing defense. Stony Brook ranks first for rushing (264.6 yards per game) and JMU is second (256 yards per game). The Dukes lead in rushing defense (61.8 yards allowed per game) while the Seawolves are second (88.8 yards allowed per game).

The slight distinctions between the two offenses are the number of running backs each side uses regularly. Stony Brook and coach Chuck Priore stick to the duo of Isaiah White and Seba Nekhet while JMU and coach Curt Cignetti deploy a three-man rotation of Percy Agyei-Obese, Solomon Vanhorse and Jawon Hamilton.

“Coach Cignetti is a big believer in running the football,” Priore said. “Their offensive line coach [Damian Wroblewski], who I know, is a big believer in running the football and obviously they’re a physical unit. So I think if you make a commitment to running the football and you have the tools in the toolbox, and they do with the offensive line, it’s a philosophy and we believe in the same philosophy.

“It should be an interesting dynamic when the game starts.”

Wroblewski is the Dukes’ fourth offensive line coach in the last four years, but Patrick said the transition to learning from Wroblewski couldn’t be going any smoother and is one reason why the unit keeps improving.

JMU didn’t allow a sack or a tackle for loss in last Saturday’s victory at Elon, and the Dukes rank 10th nationally for fewest tackles for loss allowed (20 total).

“When you have a bunch of O-Line coaches there’s that sense of you learn a whole lot of things from a lot of different people,” Patrick said. “But at the same time you build habits with those people and you have to try to break them with the new coaching staff or at least a position coach. And Coach Wrobo has been great at getting us out of those old habits whether it is good or bad and getting us to play within our system and I think that’s really been a difference this year.”

Blocking the Stony Brook defense won’t be easy, though, with standout defensive end Sam Kamara, rover Augie Contressa and cornerback Gavin Heslop serving as the cornerstones for a veteran squad. Contressa has a team-best 33 tackles to go along with eight tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass breakup.

“We talk about mental toughness and that’s what sets the rules on the field,” Contressa said. “Even if the team makes a play on us, we’re going to come back fired up ready to play. We want to be on the field on defense. We take each down, each situation as a big challenge.”

Said Patrick: “I think the big difference with them and a lot of other teams is that they’re relentless. They’re going to play a full game and they’re not going to roll over no matter what the score is.”

The Coaches: Cignetti is new to JMU this season, but both Cignetti and Priore are veterans of the profession.

Cignetti is 71-27 in his ninth season as a head coach. Priore is 127-76 in his 20th season in charge. And like Cignetti, who got his first head-coaching gig at Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Priore’s first head-coaching job came at a lower level. Before taking the Stony Brook job, Priore was in charge at Division III Trinity College (Conn.).

The Quarterbacks: Across the CAA, league quarterbacks have played well through the first month, and JMU’s Ben DiNucci and Stony Brook’s Tyquell Fields are no exception.

Fields had a 50-yard touchdown run with 11 seconds left to beat Rhode Island last week and is second nationally for yards per completion (18.76 yards per completion.)

Dukes cornerback Wesley McCormick said he and senior cornerback Rashad Robinson should be prepared for Fields to launch the ball.

“Every team we’ve played so far has taken some shots,” McCormick said. “So you’ve just got to bring your A game, study your opponent and just try to go out there, play football and be the best you can be.”

DiNucci, who Priore has known of longer than facing him for the first time last season, is third in FCS for completion percentage (71.8) and sixth for passing efficiency (172.40). Priore said before DiNucci started his career at Pittsburgh, the quarterback committed to play for Ray Priore, Chuck’s brother, at Penn.

“So at the time, I remember my brother calling me up and saying we lost our stud quarterback,” Priore said. “Then all of a sudden last year and I’m looking at the [JMU] roster and I’m saying, ‘That name looks familiar.’”

Series History: The Seawolves are just happy to host the Dukes this evening.

Though the two sides have met previously on five occasions, four have come in Harrisonburg with JMU winning the last three at home including in the second-round of the 2017 playoffs.

Priore said he’s excited for the Stony Brook fans to see the nation’s No. 2 team.

“Hopefully, they appreciate what JMU has brought to the CAA as a football program,” Priore said, “representing the CAA and our league in national championship games and winning it. And being the No. 2 team, it’s hard to be. So, once again, hopefully the fans do, but I know our program respects it and our administration respects it.”

Of the four regular-season games the Dukes and Seawolves have played, three were decided by three points including last season’s 13-10 win for Madison. JMU leads all-time series 4-1.

Transfers Aplenty: Priore upgraded Stony Brook’s roster by adding transfers from the FBS in recent years.

This season, the Seawolves’ nine FBS transfers are third most in the CAA only behind Towson (13) and Delaware (10). JMU has seven players from FBS programs on its roster, so 16 total players who formerly played at the highest level of college football will be on the field today. A combined nine FBS transfers are listed as starters on the two sides’ depth charts.

Stony Brook’s most productive import, though, comes from another FCS program as wide receiver Jean Constant, who joined the Seawolves after starting his career at Bryant, leads the team with 14 catches for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

The most impactful transfer Cignetti added this offseason is former Penn State wide receiver Brandon Polk. He leads the Dukes with 21 grabs for 333 yards and two scores.

The Negative Plays: Part of the reason why these two teams boast the best run defenses in the conference are because they create negative plays.

JMU and Stony Brook each have 39 tackles for loss this season, which is tied for the 18th most nationally.

“Every week we have the same goals,” Contressa said. “We have to win the turnover battle, get big plays, get tackles for loss and our goal every week is to beat the other team’s defense in all categories.”

About Amos: The third muffed punt in the first five weeks caused concern regarding JMU’s 2018 All-American punt returner D’Angelo Amos.

Amos did have a 26-yard return in the game last week, but he hasn’t had one for a touchdown yet after leading the country with three punt-return touchdowns last year and is struggling to catch the ball.

“Sometimes a nice, deep punt helps,” Cignetti said. “A lot of the punters that we’ve seen, he hadn’t had many great punt-return opportunities. Last week, we knew we’d have a good opportunity because the Elon punter had a good net [punt], so when we caught it there was separation. But we can do a better job holding up, but you got to get a good punt and you’ve got to catch it.”

Don’t Be Surprised If: This matchup is played tightly into the fourth quarter. In addition to the three of the five JMU-Stony Brook games being decided by three points, the Dukes have only outscored the Seawolves by an average of 28.4 points per game to 20.4 points per game.

“Stony Brook is a really good team,” McCormick said. “It’s their homecoming game, so I know that might give them a little bit of extra fire for the week, so I just know we’re going to have to bring our A-game to go up there and compete and try to get a win.”

More Than Anything: A victory for JMU would give the Dukes three straight road wins and have them feeling good about themselves halfway through the regular-season schedule.

The second-half slate provides Madison with four of its last six at home.