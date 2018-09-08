NORFOLK – It took only one quarter, but James Madison left Norfolk State with a victory.

D’Angelo Amos had a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown, Ben DiNucci had a rushing score and JMU captured a 17-0 win over Norfolk State in a thunder-and-lightning shortened cross-state contest on Saturday at Dick Price Stadium.

“We were committed to stay here and play tomorrow if needed,” third-year Dukes coach Mike Houston said. “And everybody just kind of came to an agreement that the best thing for the student athletes was to go ahead and call the game.”

Initially scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff, the two teams didn’t get started until 95 minutes later – only to pause and never resume following the first quarter when lightning hit the area again.

Houston said him, JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne along with Norfolk State coach Latrell Scott and athletic director Marty Miller made the decision to end the game after the Dukes dominated the first 15 minutes.

JMU beat Norfolk State 75-14 last year in Harrisonburg as part of the home-and-home series that ended Saturday.

During the first and only quarter, Madison limited the Spartans to 29 yards of total offense while forcing a turnover, registering a special-teams score and engineering an easy touchdown drive behind DiNucci.

“You don’t want to get [a win] like that,” Houston said. “You want to play the game, and Norfolk State was drastically improved over last year, but I really liked the way we came out and played in the first quarter.

“I thought our kids, especially on the defensive side and on special teams were really clicking on all cylinders.”

An opening-possession three-and-out for Norfolk State led to an 8-play, 79-yard touchdown drive for the Dukes.

“We had some good production,” said senior running back Cardon Johnson, who had 13 rushing yards on the series. “From practice, things we did were showcased onto the field today.”

A 5-yard rushing score for DiNucci ended the drive just five plays after he had a 61-yard touchdown negated for an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty committed at the 5-yard line as he headed toward the end zone.

DiNucci’s penalty was the lone mistake JMU made.

“We’re not going to do that,” Houston said. “That is not how we operate. We are not going to conduct ourselves like that. He has apologized and he’s not going to do that again.

“If he does that again, he’ll be standing on the sideline watching someone else play.”

Other than that, it was easy for the Dukes who got an interception from senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland two plays into Norfolk State’s next possession.

Spartans quarterback D’Andre Thomas launched a deep pass toward the right side, and Moreland made like a center fielder and hauled in the falling pass over his shoulder. The interception tied former JMU safety Raven Greene for the all-time school for interceptions with 14.

“Me and Raven talked about it last year,” Moreland said. “And he knew I was going to break it. I tied it and now I actually got to break it.”

Norfolk State’s third offensive possession ended with Amos’ 76-yard punt-return touchdown. It was the longest return of his career.

Amos finished the game with two returns for 103 yards and a touchdown.

“We knew it was going to be a wet game,” Amos said. “So first it was just catch the ball and then just trust my punt return team. They did a great job blocking and they definitely set a big wall for me on the outside and I just followed them.”

The No. 2 Dukes (1-1) return home to host Robert Morris next week while Norfolk State (1-1) travels to FBS Liberty.