STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Whatever had already happened didn’t matter.

Jawon Hamilton didn’t care and neither did John Daka or any of their other James Madison teammates.

“We’re made for games like this,” Hamilton, the junior running back, said. “You get put in a tough situation like this and Stony Brook is a good team, so we just came out there like we knew we were the better team. So in overtime, it’s ‘Let’s just drive it down their throat and do what we do.’”

Hamilton’s 3-yard touchdown run in the extra frame was the deciding score in the No. 2 Dukes’ survive-a-third-straight-road-contest, hang-on-until-the-last-whistle 45-38 Colonial Athletic Association victory at No. 24 Stony Brook on Long Island on Saturday.

“A great feeling,” Hamilton said of his second touchdown on a night when he rushed for a career-high 105 yards, “but I knew I couldn’t show it because the game wasn’t over.”

And just like the Seawolves (4-2, 1-1 CAA) did throughout the evening, they made it more than interesting to hold off Hamilton and the Dukes’ (5-1, 2-0 CAA) celebration as long as they could.

“We fought so much from start to finish,” Daka, the Madison senior defensive end who tallied seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and half a sack, said. “We probably didn’t execute well, but we were out there fighting the whole time. These type of games are the ones you live for.”

It was Daka’s overtime pressure that forced Stony Brook quarterback Tyquell Fields to scramble into JMU senior linebacker Landan Word, who was there to take down Fields for a sack and setup the Seawolves’ final shot on fourth-and-18.

The last pass Fields threw was destined for the end zone, but on a diving attempt from his wide receiver Delante Hellams, the ball fell to the ground for an incomplete pass and the thrilling Madison win.

“The whole day the offense said they’ve got us and we were just trying not to be a liability out there,” Daka said. “We knew they had our backs and it’s a brotherhood with the offense and defense, but at that moment we had to have a clutch play. We just kept telling them we had their back and we locked in. We knew we were going to get a stop in that moment. We were all bought in, bowed our back and finished it in overtime.”

Up until the ball bounced on the incompletion, Fields had no problem picking apart JMU’s secondary.

He threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns to help Stony Brook rack up 21 points off of four turnovers the Dukes gave away.

“We did everything possible not to win the game with some superlative performances, but we won the game,” first-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “And at the end of the day, you’ve got to win a game like that sometimes to have a great season and you’ve got to learn how to win close games, which has been a problem around here lately.

“It wasn’t the prettiest close win in the world, but it was a close win and it could’ve gone either way and we won and we’re not giving it back.”

Hamilton tag-teamed with fellow junior running back Percy Agyei-Obese in the backfield to help JMU rush for 329 yards and five scores. Agyei-Obese had 96 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Agyei-Obese’s 24-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter gave the Dukes their largest lead at 38-28, but Stony Brook turned a fumble recovery into a rushing touchdown and then got a 47-yard field goal from Nick Courtney with five seconds remaining to even the score.

“This is big for our team because of the adversity,” Agyei-Obese said. “We need adversity and we faced adversity today. It showed our character and what we can handle because when it came down the line we did what we needed to do to win.

“This was my first overtime game in collegiate football, but we knew what time it was when the game was still tied at the end of the fourth and everyone stepped up. Offense stepped up. Defense stepped up. We knew what we had to do to win.”

James Madison 14 14 3 7 7—45

Stony Brook 14 7 7 10 0—38

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

JMU—DiNucci 20 run (Ratke kick), 13:42

SBU—Lawton 6 run (Courtney kick), 9:23

JMU—Hamilton 55 run (Ratke kick), 6:01

SBU—Lawton 4 run (Courtney kick), 2:15

Second Quarter

JMU—Agyei-Obese 2 run (Ratke kick), 13:15

SBU—Constant 19 pass from Fields (Courtney kick), 9:19

JMU—Polk 12 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 1:11

Third Quarter

JMU—Ratke 24 field goal, 11:10

SBU—Anderson 26 pass from Fields (Courtney kick), 5:48

Fourth Quarter

JMU—Agyei-Obese 24 run (Ratke kick), 14:55

SBU—Lawton 1 run (Courtney kick), 7:20

SBU—Courtney 47 field goal, 0:05

Overtime

JMU—Hamilton 3 run (Ratke kick)

Individual Stats

RUSHING—JMU: Hamilton 13-105, Agyei-Obese 13-96, DiNucci 16-80, Vanhorse 14-48. SBU: Lawton 27-108, Nekhet 6-18, White 1-0, Fields 8-(-14).

PASSING—JMU: DiNucci 13-17-1-218. SBU: Fields 15-30-0-318.

RECEIVING—JMU: Polk 4-105, R. Stapleton 3-30, Dean 2-13, D. Stapleton 1-44, Brown 1-9, Painter 1-9, Vanhorse 1-8. SBU: Anderson 7-154, Constant 4-87, Hellams 2-42, McKenzie 1-21, Harris 1-14.