RICHMOND – Scores on special teams and defense sparked James Madison to its largest-margin win ever over rival Richmond.

The No. 2 Dukes got a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from sophomore running back Jawon Hamilton and an 100-yard interception return for six from senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland to beat the Spiders, 63-10, in Colonial Athletic Association play at Robin Stadium on Saturday.

The all-time series between the Dukes (4-1, 2-0 CAA) and Spiders (2-3, 0-2 CAA) is now even at 18 wins apiece.

Hamilton’s race to the end zone opened the game and Moreland’s full-field run was the second touchdown in a string of 21 straight points for the Dukes.

Moreland has six career pick-sixes and one in each of the last three games. He is one off of the FCS’s single-season record of four and career record of seven.

In total, JMU created five turnovers.

Defensive end John Daka’s sack and forced fumble of Richmond quarterback Kevin Johnson led to a touchdown for the Dukes three plays later when quarterback Ben DiNucci connected with wide receiver Kyndel Dean for a 35-yard score.

When sophomore Percy Agyei-Obese forced a fumble and recovered it on the kickoff team, senior Cardon Johnson needed just one touch to score on a 10-yard run.

The previous widest-margin victory in the 36-year series was when JMU won by 38 in 1987.