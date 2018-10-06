Elon’s Jarquez Bizzell forced tight end Dylan Stapleton to fumble with the Dukes trying to extend their lead on the following possession. Phoenix defensive back Greg Liggs Jr. recovered and Elon had its final shot.

That score was the second in a two-minute, 16-second span – the only glimpse Saturday of the Dukes that had piled up 22 straight wins over CAA foes – propelling JMU to a 24-20 lead with less than eight minutes to play. The first touchdown came on Trai Sharp’s 6-yard run after Stapleton leaped above a defender for a 47-yard grab to set it up.

The Dukes had all but dashed the hopes of an improbable Elon win when Stapleton hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben DiNucci earlier in the final quarter.

Elon quarterback Davis Cheek’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Avery Jones with 1:17 remaining gave the No. 10 Phoenix a 27-24 upset win over No. 2 JMU on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.

Cheek and company moved with urgency JMU couldn’t keep pace with. On the 10-play drive, Cheek completed six throws, including four for 10 yards or more.

“It was more so us as the defense knowing that we’ve got to lineup and look to the sideline and get the call out,” Dukes linebacker Dimitri Holloway said. “Because if you’ve just got one person screaming the defense out, everyone might not get the call because [Elon is] so up-tempo.”

Said Cheek, “The biggest thing about that drive was everyone was doing their job. The protection was great, receivers were getting open and we had a big third-down conversion to start it and we had a lot of tempo stuff to throw them off.”

The flawed execution for JMU wasn’t limited to the final drive, Houston said.

Elon gained 498 total yards to JMU’s 410. The Dukes turned the ball over twice and the Phoenix didn’t give the ball away. JMU’s four red-zone chances before the fourth quarter resulted in three field goals and two would-be touchdowns for the Dukes were called back because of penalties.

“You can’t make mistakes against good football teams and win,” Houston said.

Punt returner D’Angelo Amos had a 53-yard touchdown return in the first quarter negated due to a holding penalty on Ron’Dell Carter and cornerback Wayne Davis had a 74-yard interception return for a score dismissed due to a hands-to-the-face flag on John Daka.

“We preach about it all the time on punt return,” Houston said. “We don’t block behind the ball that way you never have an opportunity for a penalty behind the play. Can’t have that. They’ll listen now.

“The other one. That’s a tough time to have that called. You know, the interception return for a touchdown called back on a hands-to-the-face [penalty], can’t have it.

“It comes back to bite you in the rear end.”

Elon also tallied five sacks of DiNucci.

The Dukes’ last conference loss came on Halloween of 2015 to William & Mary and their last home defeat was on Dec. 5, 2015 to Colgate in the FCS playoffs.

Included in JMU’s 19 straight home victories and string of 22 over CAA foes was a 63-14 thumping of Elon in 2016. Many of the Phoenix’s starters on Saturday played in the game two years ago.

“That’s the beauty of the journey we all take,” Elon running back Malcolm Summers said. “You’re going to have some mess ups, you’re going to have some trouble when you go through life, but you’ve got to keep pushing through all of that.

“That’s what coach preaches to us, ‘Be relentless and just keep driving.’ It doesn’t matter what the score is. You can’t look at the scoreboard. Just keep playing.”

Summers rushed for a game-high 186 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.