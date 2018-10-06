HARRISONBURG – James Madison’s Colonial Athletic Association record winning streak is over.

Davis Cheek’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Avery Jones with 1:17 to play gave No. 10 Elon a 27-24 win over No. 2 JMU on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.

It’s the Dukes’ first conference loss since Oct. 31, 2015 and their first home loss under third-year coach Mike Houston.

JMU rallied from eight points down with two fourth-quarter touchdowns – one a 6-yard run for Trai Sharp and the other a 10-yard catch for Riley Stapleton – but as the Dukes tried to ice the game, Dylan Stapleton fumbled and Elon recovered to set up its game-winning drive.

Phoenix (4-1, 2-0 CAA) running back Malcolm Summers rushed 20 times for 186 yards and a score.

JMU (4-2, 1-1 CAA) had won 22 straight over CAA opponents until Saturday.