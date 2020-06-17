DukesofJMU - Nickel, Other Prospects Hear From JMU During 'Insane' Recruiting Day

Teenagers staying up all night to answer calls and texts from middle-aged men they may never have even met might, under normal circumstances, at the very least raise some eyebrows.

But in the strange, sometimes nonsensical world of college basketball and recruiting, that’s just what happens on June 15, when at 12:01 a.m. college coaches are first allowed to directly contact rising high school junior prospects.

The new coaching staff at James Madison has been busy reaching out to multiple class of 2022 recruits, offering scholarships to a few — including East Rockingham’s Tyler Nickel.

“It was insane,” Nickel, a 6-foot-8 small forward, said. “I have never had anything like that ever. It just starts at midnight and you get calls and texts from some people who have been showing you love and some you have never heard of before. They just continue for the entire day. Calls from random numbers you have never seen and you have to pick them up because you know it’s a coach somewhere.”

Nickel, who was rated a top-100 prospect nationally by Rivals.com and played on the national champion Team Loaded AAU squad last summer, had a good idea of what was coming. Others were in for a surprise.