HARRISONBURG — Corrections need to be made quickly.

“We’ve got to make fewer mistakes up front,” James Madison coach Mike Houston said, “assignment-wise in the run game, and execute at a higher level there [to] give our running backs cleaner reads. And I think our running backs have to do a much better job of seeing the cuts this week than they did last week.”

It’s the same test for the Dukes’ offense this Saturday against Villanova as the one they failed this past Saturday in a rare conference setback to Elon.

Kickoff at Villanova Stadium is set for 1 p.m.

The Wildcats, like the Phoenix, run a 3-3-5 stack defense and the two versions of the scheme are similar. Second-year Elon defensive coordinator Tony Trisciani served as Villanova secondary coach for five seasons until he left for the Phoenix.

“They can drop eight or they can bring a blitz,” JMU senior running back Trai Sharp said.

And the Dukes hadn’t seen an odd-man front in practice at all until the week leading into the Elon game.

JMU offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler said his position group’s blocking rules change based on the opposing defense.

“You’re taking your guard position, which is usually covered, and the center position, which is usually uncovered, against a typical four-down front and you flip it,” Shankweiler said. “Now the center is covered [against the stack] and the two guards are uncovered, so you’re asking the guards to do the things that the center has been doing and the center to do the things the guards have been doing.

“So six months of spring ball, camp, practices and games, and then all of a sudden you think it should be natural and it’s not.”

He said his position group understands how to block against the stack, but now needs to accelerate the speed of execution.

“We had very few missed assignments,” Shankweiler said. “That wasn’t our problem, but it’s how fast you react to it and how sure you are in your steps. All of a sudden it’s a little bit different.”

Two of JMU’s three worst rushing performances since the start of the 2017 season came against a stack defense. Elon held the Dukes to 2.6 yards per carry this past Saturday and Villanova limited JMU to 1.5 yards per rush when the two teams played last year in Harrisonburg.

Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said he, along with his defensive staff, has studied how Elon defended JMU.

“I’m sure that’ll help in our preparation,” Ferrante said. “But I’m sure it’ll help in JMU’s preparation as well, having faced a three-down front last week and carrying it over into this week.

“I’m sure they’ll look at things as well as ourselves and see what maybe, if there was anything on there that gave them some concerns or problems and go from there.”

Wildcats senior safety Rob Rolle said if Villanova can replicate Elon’s approach then his unit can succeed.

“Plays where JMU did outside runs and tried to extend the field, Elon’s defense did a great job of pursuing laterally,” Rolle said. “Every time there was a tackle, there were five or six hats around the ball.”

Elon sacked Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci five times. Only one other time in Houston’s tenure has JMU allowed five sacks (Dec. 2, 2017 against Stony Brook in the FCS playoffs).

“We’ve got to do a better job with communication in protections,” Houston said, “and align communicating with the running backs and make sure that they know where they’re fitting, who’s got who with all the twists and stuff that you’re going to get with those stack linebackers and movement up front.

“Both of those things will result in better execution.”

Another way is to use Sharp more frequently.

Houston said Sharp’s ability to recognize space within a closing defense is one of his strengths.

Sharp dashed back across Elon’s unit on a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to pull JMU within two points of the Phoenix. He also caught a screen pass and turned it into a 20-yard gain that gave the Dukes a chance to seal a victory later in the same final period.

“I was fired up and ready to make the big plays,” Sharp said. “Some of the plays they were over pursuing and I was able to get up the field quick.

“… My ability to get vertical, make the one cut and get up field or my ability to move side-to-side. I think it really helped in the fourth quarter.”