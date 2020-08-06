DukesofJMU - NCAA BoG Passes The Baton On Fall Championships

If James Madison is going to compete for an FCS championship this year, at least half of the schools in the subdivision will have to play too.

On Wednesday, the NCAA announced its Board of Governors decided to allow Division I, Division II and Division III to make its own choices regarding the fate of fall sports. Though, in the NCAA’s press release it noted, “If 50 percent or more of eligible teams in a particular sport in a division cancel their fall season, there will be no fall NCAA championship in that sport in that division.”

As of Wednesday, six FCS leagues – Colonial Athletic Association, Ivy League, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Northeast Conference, Patriot League and Southwestern Athletic Conference – had already decided not to hold a season this fall. However, the CAA is allowing its league members to pursue an independent schedule for the fall like JMU and Elon are doing.

The other seven FCS conferences – Big South, Big Sky, Missouri Valley Football Conference, Ohio Valley Conference, Pioneer League, Southland and Southern Conference – have yet to make a formal decision, but those organizations and most of its members have proceeded as if they’re aiming to play this fall. The outliers are Big South programs Hampton and Monmouth, which have opted to not play even though their league is trying to.

In total, about 60 percent of postseason eligible FCS schools are planning to play.

The NCAA said each division must have a decision on their fall championships no later than Aug. 21 and that the Division I Council – a 40-member committee with representation from each of the 32 top-level conferences – is expected to ultimately make the choice for D-I.

The CAA representative on the Division I Council is William & Mary athletic director Samantha Huge. Villanova athletic director Mark Jackson and Stony Brook athletic director Shawn Heilbron are also on the Division I Council, but are representing the Big East and America East respectively. Villanova and Stony Brook are CAA Football members.

A statement released from JMU through assistant athletic director Kevin Warner said: “James Madison Athletics continues preparation for its 2020-21 year on schedule. The department is committed to closely following medical and safety procedures, including the NCAA’s return-to-sport guidelines. If at any time it is determined that the department is unable to maintain a safe environment, athletics activities will be halted. … As long as JMU can maintain safety protocols on our campus, decisions about sport seasons will continue to align with NCAA Championship calendars.”

About the postseason the NCAA said it could, “use reduced bracketing, a reduced number of competitors, predetermined sites and, where appropriate, single sites to limit exposure to COVID-19.”

Since mid-March, college athletics have been paused due to the pandemic.

Around the country, programs with Week 0 contests have already started training camp. The Dukes are on track to open their camp and will hold their first practice on Friday, second-year coach Curt Cignetti confirmed to the Daily News-Record.

JMU, which has reached the FCS national championship game in three of the last four seasons, is still in the midst of crafting its independent schedule. And Wednesday morning’s decision from FBS Connecticut to cancel its fall season could provide JMU with potential opponents.

Connecticut was previously scheduled to face North Carolina on Nov. 7, and that contest was one of two non-conference games UNC had the option of keeping on its schedule after the Atlantic Coast Conference adopted a plus-one scheduling model last month. The lone game left for the Tar Heels to maintain from their original slate – if they choose to do so – is their Sept. 19 date against JMU. The Huskies were also scheduled to play Liberty, Old Dominion and Virginia.