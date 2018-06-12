HARRISONBURG — Dave Doeren doesn’t need a history lesson.

He knows what James Madison is capable of and what the Dukes could do when they open their new campaign at North Carolina State in Raleigh on Sept. 1.

Doeren, the Wolfpack’s sixth-year coach, lived it during a two-year stint on staff at Montana.

“When I was there we were similar to where JMU is,” Doeren said. “We were at the top of the level we were at. We were a really good team that had NFL players on it and I know they are, too. We’ll give them our total respect.”

In two of the last three years, JMU won its FBS matchup — throttling East Carolina 34-14 last season and winning at SMU 48-45 in 2015. In each of the last two seasons, the Dukes have played for an FCS national title, capturing it two years ago by beating Youngstown State and finishing as the runner-up to North Dakota State this past January.

While Doeren worked as a secondary coach and recruiting coordinator at Montana, the Grizzlies played for a (formerly I-AA) national championship in 2000 and then won it all in 2001. Montana also had a victory during that span over (at the time, I-A) Idaho.

“We played Washington State, Idaho and Hawaii,” Doeren said. “We didn’t play any Top 25 teams when I was there, but we obviously [said to our players], ‘There’s 85 of those guys there on scholarship and they didn’t recruit you,’ and gave them that whole conversation.

“But I think it’s real. Those teams play with a chip on their shoulder. I get it, I like it and I know our team will understand it. I’ll make sure I express it to ‘em.”

N.C. State is paying JMU $425,000 to make the trip for the noon kickoff that’ll be televised on ESPNU from Carter-Finley Stadium.

One big difference between this matchup for JMU and the ones against East Carolina and SMU is that N.C. State returns one of the top quarterbacks — senior Ryan Finley — in all of college football, making the contest, at least on paper, more similar to the 56-28 loss North Carolina handed the Dukes in 2016. The Tar Heels had signal-caller Mitch Trubisky, who eventually became the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft.