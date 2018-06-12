N.C. State's Doeren Understands Madison's Success
An Early Look At JMU's Season-Opening Opponent, N.C. State
HARRISONBURG — Dave Doeren doesn’t need a history lesson.
He knows what James Madison is capable of and what the Dukes could do when they open their new campaign at North Carolina State in Raleigh on Sept. 1.
Doeren, the Wolfpack’s sixth-year coach, lived it during a two-year stint on staff at Montana.
“When I was there we were similar to where JMU is,” Doeren said. “We were at the top of the level we were at. We were a really good team that had NFL players on it and I know they are, too. We’ll give them our total respect.”
In two of the last three years, JMU won its FBS matchup — throttling East Carolina 34-14 last season and winning at SMU 48-45 in 2015. In each of the last two seasons, the Dukes have played for an FCS national title, capturing it two years ago by beating Youngstown State and finishing as the runner-up to North Dakota State this past January.
While Doeren worked as a secondary coach and recruiting coordinator at Montana, the Grizzlies played for a (formerly I-AA) national championship in 2000 and then won it all in 2001. Montana also had a victory during that span over (at the time, I-A) Idaho.
“We played Washington State, Idaho and Hawaii,” Doeren said. “We didn’t play any Top 25 teams when I was there, but we obviously [said to our players], ‘There’s 85 of those guys there on scholarship and they didn’t recruit you,’ and gave them that whole conversation.
“But I think it’s real. Those teams play with a chip on their shoulder. I get it, I like it and I know our team will understand it. I’ll make sure I express it to ‘em.”
N.C. State is paying JMU $425,000 to make the trip for the noon kickoff that’ll be televised on ESPNU from Carter-Finley Stadium.
One big difference between this matchup for JMU and the ones against East Carolina and SMU is that N.C. State returns one of the top quarterbacks — senior Ryan Finley — in all of college football, making the contest, at least on paper, more similar to the 56-28 loss North Carolina handed the Dukes in 2016. The Tar Heels had signal-caller Mitch Trubisky, who eventually became the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft.
CBSSports.com lists Finley as the fifth-best quarterback prospect for the 2019 NFL Draft, and the Sporting News has him seventh.
“I think his deep ball and accuracy is what’d he tell you,” Doeren said as a few attributes that Finley wants to work on ahead of his senior season after opting to stay in school instead of leaving early for the draft. “And he was really good in the spring with that.
“Then, as a runner fighting for extra yards is an area, and another year in the weight room will help him. He gained 10 pounds last year and we expect him to gain five or 10 more.”
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback tossed for 17 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions as a junior.
It helps that Finley also has three of his top four receivers back as N.C. State tries to build off its 9-4 finish that includes a Sun Bowl win over Arizona State last year.
Junior Kelvin Harmon was the only player on the team with more than 1,000 receiving yards while fellow junior Jakobi Meyers made 63 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Stephen Louis added 37 grabs for 583 yards and two scores.
The Wolfpack’s projected five starting offensive linemen all have starting experience, according to Doeren.
“Well [we’re] definitely more experienced [on offense] than our defense,” Doeren said. “And you hope that you have growth and not just with returning players, but the players have been emerging beneath them.
“Our receiving corps is probably the strength of our football team, really, from a depth standpoint.”
Doeren said over 15 spring practices, N.C. State went back to “ground zero” on defense to install its 4-2-5 system over again.
Like JMU, which is replacing seven starters on defense, the Wolfpack has holes to fill on that side of the ball as well. Four N.C. State defensive linemen were selected in the first four rounds of this past April’s NFL Draft.
“We’ve had some players that have been backups or significant contributors that are now starters,” Doeren said. “[Senior defensive end] Darian Roseboro, [senior linebacker] Germaine Pratt, these are guys that we expect to be leaders and playmakers for us now as starters after they were backups.
“It’s their defense now, so you look forward to seeing them do it. There’s going to be some new faces out there and maybe some young guys in some spots, too.”
Pratt was N.C. State’s fourth-leading tackler (69 total) last year, despite not making a start. Junior safety Jarius Morehead had the second most tackles (80 total) on the ‘Pack last season.
As for the season-opening matchup with the Dukes, Doeren said he’ll prep his staff and players to take on a “very good football team,” denying to classify the JMU as an FCS or FBS-caliber opponent.
“They’re sound. They use their personnel well,” Doeren said. “Like us, they’re balanced and aggressive. I think they do a good job. Their coaches have good experience. Both their coordinators are exceptional, they’ve been around a good pedigree.
“And they got good players, too, now and that’s the thing. I know they lost some guys, but they’ve got some good players.”